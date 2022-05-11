Analysts confirm return of REvil ransomware gang

The REvil/Sodinokibi ransomware is once again undergoing active development, and its original operators are likely responsible, according to analysis conducted by the Secureworks Counter Threat Unit (CTU), which published its findings on 9 May 2022.

The CTU team analysed two samples of REvil submitted to VirusTotal, one towards the end of March, and one at the end of April. They say these samples clearly demonstrate the developer has access to REvil’s source code, which strongly implies that its operator – tracked as Gold Southfield by Secureworks – is definitively back in play.

Rob Pantazopoulos, senior consultant for information security research at Secureworks, told Computer Weekly the team was able to make this call with a considerable degree of confidence.

“Whoever is now operating REvil has access to the ransomware source code and parts of the old infrastructure used in support of it,” he said.

“It is possible that some or all of Gold Southfield members were released by the Russian authorities and that they have now returned to operations. It is equally plausible that not all members were arrested in the first place and have restarted the operation, with or without new members – or a trusted affiliate of Gold Southfield has taken over the operation with the blessing of the group. In fact, this is how the group started out themselves; the operators of Gandcrab, Gold Garden, retired and sold their operation to an affiliate group we now call Gold Southfield.”

Towards the end of April 2022, new intelligence suggested that both the REvil and Conti gangs were ramping up their operations – REvil having supposedly been taken off the board in a coordinated law enforcement sting, and Conti having been damaged by the leak of its secrets by a disgruntled affiliate.

Read more about REvil The notorious REvil ransomware gang appears to be up and running once more, as new attacks and malware samples have been observed, but it's unclear who is behind the operation.

The arrests of REvil’s alleged kingpins is a welcome step, but as with any disruption to cyber criminal activity, it is never wise to assume law enforcement action means the threat has passed entirely.

In REvil’s case, somebody purporting to represent the group surfaced on 20 April, at which point REvil’s servers on the Tor network were found to be directing to an apparently new operation, suggesting a connection to still at-large gang members, or a new operator.

There was speculation at the time that given the war in Ukraine, the gang may have been given tacit permission to resume targeting victims by the Russian authorities, which were previously instrumental in its supposed downfall. Pantazopoulos suggested this was a distinct possibility.

“In our view, the Russian state attitude towards financially motivated cyber criminals is at best ambivalent and at worst complicit, so long as that criminality does not come into conflict with the interests of the Russian state,” he said.

“It seems implausible to us that there wouldn’t be some relationship between elements of the Russian state and law enforcement and some of these groups, but the extent of such relationships remains unclear.

“And despite the rhetoric and one or two positive actions, such as the arrests of some of the Gold Southfield members in early 2022, sustained Russian law enforcement disruption of the major cyber crime operations always seemed unlikely. After the invasion of Ukraine and the consequent Western response, Russia is even less incentivised to collaborate with Western law enforcement.”