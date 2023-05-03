Mystery Apple security update sparks speculation

Apple has released the first security update under its new Rapid Security Response programme, but has sparked confusion after releasing no information about any of the issues it was fixing, while some users have reported that their devices are refusing to accept the update.

Rapid Security Responses are a new type of software release for Apple iPhone, iPad and Mac devices, and are designed to deliver what the tech firm deems to be “important” security improvements in between large-scale software updates.

According to Cupertino, these could be improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. They can also be used to mitigate some security issues in a more timely fashion, said Apple, such as those that “may have been exploited” – that is to say, zero-day vulnerabilities.

Rapid Security Responses will only ever be delivered for the latest versions of the iOS, iPadOS and macOS operating systems, starting from iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1.

Devices should take the updates automatically unless disabled, and those who do take the updates will be able to see that they have been successfully applied as a letter will appear after the software version number – for example, iOS 16.4.1 (a).