IT Priorities 2023: Budget optimism among EMEA IT leaders

Despite the global economy being in the doldrums, 44% of IT leader base in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region expect IT budgets to increase this year, according to the latest EMEA TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey, which received responses from around 400 IT decision-makers.

This is 10% higher than last year, signaling that businesses view IT investments as strategic rather than a cost that can be cut during tough economic times.

Cloud and security investments are key priorities for organisations as digital transformation continues at a pace. The survey revealed that 44% of organisations now consider themselves cloud-first businesses, 63% agree that security has become significantly more important over the past two years, 75% are increasing the use of automation, while 87% are investing in hybrid working technologies.

Cloud migration There has been a significant shift in how organisations view the cloud. Only 23% of organisations said their IT strategy is to go for on-premise software first, compared to 27% last year. The number of respondents that considered themselves a cloud-first business increased from 39% in last year’s survey to 44% this year. Despite the clear move to cloud-based IT, the survey revealed a hesitancy to move systems to the public cloud. A total of 69% of respondent organisations have less than half of IT workloads in the public cloud. The EMEA region lags behind North America, where 50% of organisations in the region’s version of the TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey said that they were cloud first.

Security is for all The migration of business-critical systems to the cloud to support digital transformation brings with it many security challenges. In the EMEA region, 63% of respondents said cyber security has become significantly important to their organisation over the past two years. In fact, 23% now want to involve non-security stakeholders in security decisions. An essential part of improving an organisation’s security posture is a well-informed workforce. This is not lost on EMEA IT leaders, according to the survey, with 67% planning on investing in security awareness training, 27% saying they will invest more in training for security staff, and 22% of organisations reporting that they will hire more security staff. But, at least in the short term, 32% of organisations are planning to use managed security services providers (MSSPs) to combat any staffing and skills shortages.