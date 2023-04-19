pixstock - Fotolia
IT Priorities 2023: Budget optimism among EMEA IT leaders
IT leaders across the EMEA region are optimistic that their budgets will increase over the coming year
Despite the global economy being in the doldrums, 44% of IT leader base in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region expect IT budgets to increase this year, according to the latest EMEA TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey, which received responses from around 400 IT decision-makers.
This is 10% higher than last year, signaling that businesses view IT investments as strategic rather than a cost that can be cut during tough economic times.
Cloud and security investments are key priorities for organisations as digital transformation continues at a pace. The survey revealed that 44% of organisations now consider themselves cloud-first businesses, 63% agree that security has become significantly more important over the past two years, 75% are increasing the use of automation, while 87% are investing in hybrid working technologies.
Cloud migration
There has been a significant shift in how organisations view the cloud. Only 23% of organisations said their IT strategy is to go for on-premise software first, compared to 27% last year. The number of respondents that considered themselves a cloud-first business increased from 39% in last year’s survey to 44% this year.
Despite the clear move to cloud-based IT, the survey revealed a hesitancy to move systems to the public cloud. A total of 69% of respondent organisations have less than half of IT workloads in the public cloud.
The EMEA region lags behind North America, where 50% of organisations in the region’s version of the TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey said that they were cloud first.
Security is for all
The migration of business-critical systems to the cloud to support digital transformation brings with it many security challenges. In the EMEA region, 63% of respondents said cyber security has become significantly important to their organisation over the past two years. In fact, 23% now want to involve non-security stakeholders in security decisions.
An essential part of improving an organisation’s security posture is a well-informed workforce. This is not lost on EMEA IT leaders, according to the survey, with 67% planning on investing in security awareness training, 27% saying they will invest more in training for security staff, and 22% of organisations reporting that they will hire more security staff.
But, at least in the short term, 32% of organisations are planning to use managed security services providers (MSSPs) to combat any staffing and skills shortages.
Future of Work
Since the Covid-19 pandemic created social and economic chaos across the globe, there has been a rapid move to hybrid working models. The inability for people to move around when Covid was spreading rapidly left organisations with no choice but to ensure staff could work from home.
The TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey asked EMEA businesses about their plans around investing in hybrid working, as part of what are known as Future of Work strategies.
Most (84%) are investing in hybrid working strategies, with 18% investing aggressively, 29% moderately and 37% investing when needed.
Read about last year’s TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey
- As organisations rebuild after the Covid-19 pandemic, strategic software projects will help them become more effective.
- The effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic were evident in the 2022 TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities survey.
- As Covid-19 turns two, the TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities 2022 study shows buyers are still focused on how Covid has upended the workplace.