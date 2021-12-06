IT priorities 2022: UK IT leaders show preference for cloud-first strategies

UK IT leaders are increasingly adopting cloud-first strategies, with 50% of respondents to the 2022 TechTarget/Computer Weekly IT Priorities Survey claiming their organisations now have a preference towards using off-premise technologies.

More than 265 IT leaders from UK-based enterprises, medium-sized businesses and smaller firms took part in this year’s survey, which saw participants quizzed on their technology investment priorities for the year ahead.

This year’s report also sought to dig a little deeper into how the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to shape the IT strategies of firms across the UK, as well as across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

One of the standout findings of this year’s report is that half of those surveyed as part of the UK-focused poll said their organisations now describe themselves as being “cloud-first” entities, which means they prioritise the use and adoption of cloud-based offerings when looking to procure new tech.

In some organisations, such as the UK government, cloud-first also indicates a preference towards using public cloud services – such as those offered by the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud – but definitions can vary from company to company.

The TechTarget report provides a snapshot of how the cloud strategies and migration journeys of enterprises are maturing, particularly when comparing the results of last year’s IT Priorities survey to the insights gleaned this time around.

As detailed by Computer Weekly at the time, one of the top IT spending priorities of UK-based IT leaders in 2020 was investing in technologies to aid the migration of on-premise workloads to the cloud, with 36% of respondents claiming the pandemic made it easier to justify these expenditures.