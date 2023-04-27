Google Cloud seals bug that could have led to data breaches

Google Cloud has fixed a potentially dangerous application programming interface (API) vulnerability in its platform that, had it been exploited by malicious actors, could have led to widespread data breaches across multiple public clouds.

Dubbed Asset Key Thief and disclosed through researchers at SADA, a California-headquartered cloud security consultancy with UK offices in Dorset, the bug was uncovered on 7 February 2023 and reported through the Google Vulnerability Reward Program the same day. Following some back and forth, Google accepted the vulnerability on 23 February, and it was fixed and verified on 14 March.

“Supporting our customers as they transform their organisations in the cloud means constant vigilance when it comes to security,” said SADA chief technology officer Miles Ward.

“No public cloud is immune from vulnerabilities, and we all must act fast, collaborate openly and communicate transparently when we spot a vulnerability.

“We commend Google Cloud for how quickly and thoroughly they responded when we brought this bug to their attention,” he said. “We’re proud of the work SADA’s engineers put into ensuring that our customers’ data remains safe.”

The vulnerability itself existed in the Cloud Asset Inventory API and related to a persistent access mechanism known as Service Account private keys, and affected all Google Cloud customers that had enabled the API with principals granted specific permissions – cloudasset.assets.searchAllResources – on the applicable environment for a limited period.

In practice, this meant anybody with the needed permission could use a specific gcloud SDK command to exfiltrated private key material of a Service Account in the Google Cloud environment that was created or rotated in the prior 12 hours, and take over the identity of, and permissions associated with, said account.