Finland and Estonia deepen cross-border digital partnerships
European neighbours Finland and Estonia are both global tech leaders and they are increasingly sharing their expertise through cross border partnerships.
The latest agreement is an ambitious new cross-border collaborative partnership to develop joint digital technology solutions and support the digital transformation of small-to-medium sized companies in their countries.
The first stage of the plan, which is covered by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is focused on advancing digital transformation within logistics to drive greater efficiencies in cross-border transport and trade. A further objective of the MoU is to promote the "green transition".
A central feature of the cross-border cooperation will result in
Embedded in the MoU is a joint strategy to create an exchange of information conduit between
The different projects to be run as part of the collaboration will be managed and staffed by special teams formed within
"The MoU is a giant step forward for
"A major incentive for us is that other EU countries can make use of the knowledge and expertise we create in developing advanced digital solutions. This latest form of digital cooperation with which Estonia aims to increase efficiency in international transport, deliver new business opportunities and promote the achievement of emission reduction targets," Harakka said. .
The digitalisation of logistics driven MoU represents a strengthening in the longstanding digital-based cross border partnership between Finland and Estonia. Since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Estonia has fostered a reputation within the close-knit community of Nordic and Baltic states as being Finland’s "Little Brother".
In the years after 1991,
These pivotal areas of the fledgling Estonian economy were bolstered by a significant inflow of Finnish capital and expertise that helped to rapidly modernise
The digitalisation of logistics joint venture follows closely on the heels of a Finnish-Estonian "real-time economy" partnership linked to the launch by Estonia of a digital ecosystem initiative where transactions, including invoices, take place in real-time.
The resulting new digital ecosystem, modeled on real-time data exchange solutions (RTDE) developed in
They also include other financial and non-financial data exchange mechanisms like e-waybills, which are generated for cross-border goods transportation. The same RTDE technology can be used to create digital product passports (DDP) in the future.
The EU is working to roll-out DPPs under the new Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR). The ESPR is on course to be adopted by EU states during the first quarter of 2024. It will initially comprise sector specific legislation for up to 30 different product categories. In the case of DPPs, the EU has identified Apparel, Batteries and Consumer electronics as the three industries where product passport implementation will proceed in 2026:
For
The deepening of cross-border digital cooperation between
In
EEPD will significantly simplify the lives of the large number of both Finnish and Estonian citizens who move between the two countries for work and travel, said Timo Salovaara, DPDS’s director general.
"Under the new digital population data system, a person who moves from
Finland and Estonia began to dramatically scale-up digital collaboration in 2020, a year when the commercial registers of each country commenced exchanging data on a cross-border basis. Following the initiative, which helped to develop the integrating of digital services between Estonia and Finland, the two national commercial registers are able to request information through the data exchange platform X-Road operated by Estonia.
Long-term,
The stream of cross-border digital partnerships in 2020 also produced a digitally signed ICT Memorandum of Understanding between the two
Considered, the world’s first digitally inscribed international agreement; the ICT MoU was signed using Finland’s and Estonia’s state issued national ID cards which use a common software version and platform. The shared resource allows authorities in both countries to exchange information, while enabling companies and persons to conclude contracts and exchange other documents using mutually accepted digital signatures.
