Quick-acting Rorschach ransomware appears out of nowhere

A newly detected ransomware dubbed Rorschach – so named because everybody who examined it “saw something different” – is being flagged by researchers at Check Point as an emergent and highly dangerous threat to organisations.

The research team, which first spotted it while responding to an incident at a US-based customer, said Rorschach “appears to be unique”, sharing characteristics of many other types of ransomware, including Babuk, DarkSide, LockBit and Yanluowang, but no overlaps that can link it with any degree of confidence to any other ransomware strain.

Nor is it branded, which is in and of itself quite unusual for ransomware operators, who tend not to be publicity-shy.

“Just as a psychological Rorschach test looks different to each person, this new type of ransomware has high levels of technically distinct features taken from different ransomware families – making it special and different from other ransomware families,” said Sergey Shykevich, threat intelligence group manager at Check Point.

“This is the fastest and one of the most sophisticated ransomware we’ve seen so far. It speaks to the rapidly changing nature of cyber attacks and to the need for companies to deploy a prevention-first solution that can stop Rorschach from encrypting their data.”

Among other things, the locker malware itself is highly advanced and partly autonomous, being able to carry out tasks – such as creating a domain group policy (GPO) – that are more usually done manually, on its own. It is highly customisable and contains some technically distinct features, such as the use of direct syscalls as an obfuscation technique, which are rarely observed.

Rorschach is also extremely fast-acting. In a controlled head-to-head test against LockBit 3.0 – also known as a speed demon – it took just four minutes and 30 seconds to fully encrypt 220,000 files. LockBit 3.0 took seven minutes.