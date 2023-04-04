Threat researchers dissect anatomy of a Royal ransomware attack

Trellix researchers have shared the details of a Royal ransomware attack on one of its customers, revealing insight into the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) employed by one of the world’s most active and dangerous ransomware operations.

Royal ransomware was first detected in January of 2022 but the group ramped up its activity from September onwards. It has since become a widespread and dangerous threat and the subject of warnings from US authorities.

According to Trellix’s latest telemetry, so far in 2023 the majority of detections of Royal have been seen in Turkey, but the United States and Ireland have also been heavily victimised. The operation is also actively targeting organisations across Western Europe, Brazil, India, Japan, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Ukraine. The UK seems to be less targeted at present.

The operation likely includes former members of the Conti cartel, which split amid recriminations almost a year ago, after disgruntled members upset at its declaration of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaked the gang’s data.

As a result of absorbing these individuals, Royal was able to significantly amp up its own technical abilities. Among other things it switched lockers from BlackCat to Zeon, before developing and deploying its own, which contains some similarities to Conti’s

Perhaps the most notable commonality is Royal’s “chunk-based” encryption, a granular approach to encryption that allows a ransomware operator to encrypt a certain percentage of each file. This means Royal can choose between a faster, yet more insecure, approach to extortion or a slower, yet more secure, approach.

In the first instance, the ransomware operator can carry out their attack more quickly and potentially avoid triggering anti-ransomware products, but the risk inherent is that victim may be able to recover their files more easily themselves or work out what they are missing and thus resist the extortion demand.

In the second scenario, the victim will find it harder, if not impossible, to get their data back, but the files take longer to encrypt and the more involved process risks triggering defence mechanisms.

In a similar fashion to Conti, the gang also sees itself as a professional penetration testing operation running a useful service (albeit an unscheduled and unrequested one).

An example of its current ransom note shared by Trellix highlights this attitude. It reads: “Royal offers you a unique deal. For a modest royalty (got it; got it?) for our pentesting services we will not only provide you with an amazing risk mitigation service, covering you from reputational, legal, financial, regulatory, and insurance risks, but will also provide you with a security review for your systems.

“To put it simply, your files will be decrypted, your data restore [sic] and kept confidential, and your systems will remain secure. Try Royal today and enter the new era of data security! We are looking to hearing from you soon!”

Trellix researchers Alexandre Mundo and Max Kersten wrote in their summing up:“The Royal Ransom is actively used, as highlighted by the incident response case.

“Additionally, the ransomware’s encryption scheme seems to be implemented properly. As such, recent back ups or a decryptor are the only ways to recover lost files. The chunk-based encryption speeds up the encryption process while still ensuring files aren’t recoverable.

“The re-use of features between ransomware groups, such as Royal Ransom and Conti in this alleged case, gives food for thought with regards to gangs collaborating, or gang members joining different – or additional – gangs.

“Bluntly put, the evolution of one gang’s ransomware is bound to influence other ransomware gangs, which affects any organisation that is targeted. As such, it is important to stay on top of changes and improve the security posture where required.”