Cynet, Palo Alto and Noname Security enhance partner support
Vendors Cynet, Palo Alto and Noname Security are using programmes and training to keep momentum going across their respective channel bases
Security vendors have continued to invest in channel partner programmes, with several taking steps in the past few days to add more support.
Partner programmes can often incentivise through driving certifications, but many also provide training, rebates and marketing support for those that sign up.
Cynet
The automated extended detection and response (XDR) platform player has cut the ribbon on a global partner programme that includes a raft of fresh pricing, discounts and resources for partners.
The business has been in channel building mode, increasing its partner base by 20% in the past year, in a move that should keep that momentum going.
“The changes we made are based on feedback from our partners, and are specifically designed to empower them with everything they need to increase sales and profitability,” said Amy Nairne-Clark, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) channel director of Cynet.
“I know that partners have choices when it comes to vendor selection, and choosing Cynet means they can grow their own business while addressing the cyber security needs of their customers,” she added.
Palo Alto Networks
The security player has expanded its NextWave Programme to arm its channel with the opportunity to add incident response (IR) services, powered by its Cortex XDR technology.
The vendor expanded its Cortex XDR managed security service provider (MSSP) base by 146% year on year (YoY) and is looking to keep that community in a position where it offers incident response.
“We are investing in our MSSP partner ecosystem more than ever before with the expansion of the NextWave Partner Programme to encompass threat response. Partners that achieve this designation are highly skilled and have met stringent requirements with demonstrated deep experience in delivering Threat Hunting and IR services leveraging Cortex XDR. They are able to support customers through incident response during their greatest time of need,” said Tom Barsi, vice-president of WW Cortex Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks.
Noname Security
The application programming interface (API) security player has outlined its EMEA channel strategy looking to build on momentum it has generated in the past six months.
In that time, the firm has signed several partners across EMEA, and is looking to its recently appointed EMEA channels and alliances director Ides Vanneuville.
Noname Security’s global partner programme provides a framework for the channel to tap into support and rewards, and the vendor is providing workshops to provide education around API security.
“We are building productive partnerships with traditional cyber security companies seeking to expand their offering into the DevSecOps market, along with the innovative application-centric resellers that are carving out opportunities in this space,” said Vanneuville.
“These educational workshops form an important part of Noname’s go-to-market strategy,” added Vanneuville. “An educated market is a receptive market, and with these workshops we aim to ensure that customers and partners fully understand the urgency of securing APIs to protect core revenue streams against disruptive attackers.
“This is a relatively new area, but one that is of critical importance for the success and stability of modern enterprises as the cloud transition continues and born-in-the-cloud businesses ramp up innovation and expansion.”