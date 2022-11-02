Cynet, Palo Alto and Noname Security enhance partner support

Security vendors have continued to invest in channel partner programmes, with several taking steps in the past few days to add more support.

Partner programmes can often incentivise through driving certifications, but many also provide training, rebates and marketing support for those that sign up.

Cynet The automated extended detection and response (XDR) platform player has cut the ribbon on a global partner programme that includes a raft of fresh pricing, discounts and resources for partners. The business has been in channel building mode, increasing its partner base by 20% in the past year, in a move that should keep that momentum going. “The changes we made are based on feedback from our partners, and are specifically designed to empower them with everything they need to increase sales and profitability,” said Amy Nairne-Clark, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) channel director of Cynet. “I know that partners have choices when it comes to vendor selection, and choosing Cynet means they can grow their own business while addressing the cyber security needs of their customers,” she added.

Palo Alto Networks The security player has expanded its NextWave Programme to arm its channel with the opportunity to add incident response (IR) services, powered by its Cortex XDR technology. The vendor expanded its Cortex XDR managed security service provider (MSSP) base by 146% year on year (YoY) and is looking to keep that community in a position where it offers incident response. “We are investing in our MSSP partner ecosystem more than ever before with the expansion of the NextWave Partner Programme to encompass threat response. Partners that achieve this designation are highly skilled and have met stringent requirements with demonstrated deep experience in delivering Threat Hunting and IR services leveraging Cortex XDR. They are able to support customers through incident response during their greatest time of need,” said Tom Barsi, vice-president of WW Cortex Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks.