Budget 2023: startups extra funding via R&D relief and pensions

UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced new funding avenues for research and development (R&D) intensive businesses as part of the Spring 2023 Budget, and has committed to unlocking defined contribution pensions to further increase startup investment.

From 1 April 2023, the government will introduce an increased rate of relief for loss-making R&D-intensive small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with eligible companies able to receive £27 for every £100 of R&D investment from HMRC.

SMEs for which R&D constitutes at least 40% of total expenditure will be able to claim a higher payable credit rate of 14.5% for qualifying R&D expenditure, as set out in a technical note published alongside the Budget.

The government has also allocated £100m funding for the Innovation Accelerators programme to 26 transformative R&D projects, which it claimed will accelerate the growth of three “high-potential innovation clusters” and support its Levelling Up agenda, although details of these projects are yet to be announced.

R&D tax relief was previously expanded in the government’s 2022 Spring Budget to include all cloud computing costs associated with R&D, including storage, all “mathematics”-related firms working in nascent sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum and robotics.

The Autumn 2022 Budget – which Hunt vowed will help to make the UK the next Silicon Valley – also saw the government commit to increasing overall R&D spend to £20bn a year by 2025.

To further open up the investment available to startups and help “develop the next generation of globally competitive companies that grow and list in the UK”, the government added that it would be “critical to unlock defined contribution (DC) pension fund investment into the UK’s innovative firms”.

To do so, the government said it will extend the British Patient Capital programme for a further 10 years until 2033, and accelerate the transfer of the £364bn Local Government Pension Scheme assets into pools “to support increased investment in innovative companies and other productive assets”.

Venture capitalists investing in UK enterprises have long called for the government to open up pension funds to boost tech investment.

In combination with the R&D changes, the UK government claims this will provide at least £3bn in investment, although it does not say over what time frame.

These measures will be accompanied by the launch of a refocused Investment Zones programme, which aims to catalyse 12 “high-potential knowledge-intensive” growth clusters across the UK.

“Each cluster will drive growth in key future sectors and bring investment to the local area. Each English Investment Zone will have access to interventions worth £80m over five years, including tax reliefs and grant funding,” it said, adding that further details will be announced in due course.