Tiger’s hybrid cloud storage targets medical imaging

Bulgarian startup Tiger, which specialises in sharing cloud files via Windows as if stored locally, aims to set a new drive for growth in motion by targeting medical imaging.

“We approached medical scanner manufacturers, including Philips, about implementing a module in their products that talks to our API,” said Alexander Lefterov, CEO of Tiger Technology.

“And with that, these suppliers have been able to offer a cloud dimension to their customers,” he said. “In other words, doctors that use these scanners in their hospitals can share imagery with specialists anywhere in the world.

“Another benefit is that these images comprise millions of pixels and need to be retained for many years, each taking up 2GB of storage. But in backing them up to the cloud in a cost-effective archiving service, you avoid investment in costly local storage.”

In fact, Tiger currently invoices for cloud storage itself at €5 a month per TB.

Tiger Technology offers software-defined products that centre on file system-related functionality. It offers Tiger Store, which layers a single file system across multiple storage and clients; Tiger Bridge, for hybrid cloud and cloud workloads; Tiger Pool, to combine multiple storage volumes into one pool; and a number of industry-specific solutions such as for media and entertainment, surveillance, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Tiger Bridge presents file icons in Windows as if they were stored locally. In fact, the icons are symbolic pointers to documents hosted in the cloud. The key benefit is that the files don’t consume local disk space but they can be found and accessed easily.

Read more on hybrid cloud storage Global file systems: Hybrid cloud and follow-the-sun access. We look at global distributed file systems that put enterprise data under a single file access namespace so that enterprises and branch offices can get to data from anywhere.

Four obstacles to hybrid cloud storage – and possible solutions. We look at obstacles to hybrid cloud storage, such as complexity, a need for object storage, application suitability, and cost, with potential ways to mitigate the problems.