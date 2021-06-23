Cloud storage APIs: What are they and what can be done with them?

It could be argued that the contemporary world of the web is built on application programming interfaces (APIs) – or, more specifically, web APIs that allow a web application to access services and information from elsewhere.

An enormous amount of web content is based around this combining of data from different online sources. A long time ago, they were called “mashups” and people hailed it “Internet 2.0”. But such silliness has now receded, and the use of APIs is simply part of the fabric of contemporary IT.

Here, we look at storage management APIs that developers can use to provide storage services for web-centric applications.

What is a storage API? There’s potentially some ambiguity over what is meant by storage APIs. That’s because, in the most fundamental terms, an API is just some code that allows one piece of software to connect to another. For example, if we talk about “storage APIs”, that could include APIs provided by a storage array maker to expose monitoring and control of their products to software written by developers. We could also be talking about the localStorage web development interface that allows browser-based applications to retain data locally, and which is considered sketchy from a security point of view. But that’s not what we’ll focus on here. Instead, we’ll be looking at the APIs that provide third-party storage or storage services (database, data lake, data warehouse) that developers can connect to via APIs written into application code.

What kinds of storage APIs are there? Storage APIs can be categorised into a number of areas, including: APIs that connect to cloud file sync and drive-type services and productivity apps such as Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 via its Graph APIs.

APIs to connect web apps to cloud providers’ storage services.

APIs that allow the use of storage-related services such as databases, data lakes and data warehouses.

What use cases are there for storage APIs? The categories we’re going to talk about here can probably be defined as more suited to smaller-scale and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) scenarios – in the case of API connectivity to drive storage and productivity app connected services – and everything else. When we talk about “connecting” to such services, we’re really talking about the ability to create, read, update and delete (CRUD) data, usually via HTTP methods such as Get, Post, Put, and so on. At the entry level, it is possible to connect to services such as Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 to access files, spreadsheets, email, documents, calendars, analytics, and so on. Beyond that, it is possible to connect to cloud providers’ storage capacity – usually object storage – via APIs to use and manipulate data according to the scenario. At the enterprise end of things, there is also a wide range of data services accessible via API. These include databases (SQL and NoSQL) as well as higher-level layers of service often based on these, such as data lakes and data warehousing.