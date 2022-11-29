Cyber criminals exploiting naked TikTok ‘challenge’

Two security researchers have raised the alarm over both the personal dangers of participating in viral TikTok challenges, and of being drawn in by promises that seem too good to be true, after uncovering evidence of a malware operation targeting platform users with the promise of viewing nude videos.

The Invisible Challenge requires participants to film themselves naked using a TikTok effect called Invisible Body, which removes their body from the video and replaces it with a blurred contour image. The challenge is growing increasingly popular and its main hashtag now has over 25 million views.

However, according to Guy Nachshon and Tal Folkman of Checkmarx, a specialist in application security testing, the challenge has attracted the attention of malicious actors who are exploiting it to distribute a data-stealing malware under the guise of a software app called Unfilter, that supposedly enables users to view the original, uncensored videos.

The operation is run by two TikTok users going by the handles “learncyber” and “kodibtc”, who so far have invited more than 30,000 people to join a Discord server to obtain the Unfilter application via their GitHub repository.

“The high number of users tempted to join this Discord server and potentially install this malware is concerning,” wrote Nachshon and Folkman. “The level of manipulation used by software supply chain attackers is increasing as attackers become increasingly clever.”

Of course, the software application does not actually remove the TikTok filter. Rather, it installs a malware called WASP Stealer (Discord Token Grabber), an infostealer that targets Discord accounts, other credentials and credit card data stored in victims’ web browsers, cryptocurrency wallets and other files.

Nachshon and Folkman said the campaign appeared to be linked to other malicious Python packages, and some of the code may have been stolen from a legitimate package.