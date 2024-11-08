ESET shines light on cyber criminal RedLine empire

Cyber security analysts at ESET have released an in-depth look at the inner workings of the RedLine Stealer operation and its clone, known as Meta, in the wake of a Dutch-led operation that saw the cyber criminal empire laid low.

Operation Magnus saw the Dutch National Police force, working with European Union support and other agencies including the FBI and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), dismantle the infamous infostealers’ infrastructure.

The action was the culmination of a lengthy investigation to which ESET – which initially notified the authorities in the Netherlands that some of the malwares’ infrastructure was being hosted in their jurisdiction – was a key contributor, taking part in a preliminary operation last year that targeted the gang’s ability to use GitHub repositories as a “dead-drop” control mechanism.

In an extensive dossier, ESET said that having conducted an extensive analysis of the malwares’ source code and backend infrastructure in the run-up to Operation Magnus, it was now able to confirm with certainty that both Redline and Meta did indeed share the same creator, and identified well over 1,000 unique IP addresses that had been used to control the operation.

“We were able to identify over 1,000 unique IP addresses used to host RedLine control panels,” said ESET researcher Alexandre Côté Cyr.

“While there may be some overlap, this suggests on the order of 1,000 of subscribers to the RedLine MaaS [malware as a service],” he added.

“The 2023 versions of RedLine Stealer ESET investigated in detail used the Windows Communication Framework for communication between the components, while the latest version from 2024 uses a REST API.”

Global operation The IP addresses found by ESET were dispersed globally, although mostly in Germany, the Netherlands and Russia, all accounting for about 20% of the total. Approximately 10% were located in Finland and the US. ESET’s investigation also identified multiple distinct backend servers, with about 33% in Russia, and Czechia, the Netherlands and the UK all accounting for about 15%.