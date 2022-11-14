Security Think Tank: Let’s be transparent about ransomware

Ransomware continues to afflict companies, non-profit organisations and government agencies worldwide. Stories about new ransomware attacks regularly appear in the tech news headlines – and there are many other incidents that don’t make the news, but we hear about anecdotally.

Being exploited by ransomware perpetrators has a negative stigma that is exacerbated by a common perception that the victim must have done something wrong or not taken enough precautions. This results in a culture of secrecy in the business world.

Greater transparency regarding ransomware attacks, including details about attack methods used and what kinds of assets were compromised, would likely aid the community in preventing future attacks.

Ransomware most commonly arrives via phishing emails or through direct network access. In the case of phishing email, the recipient gets an email containing malicious files or links that install the ransomware, which leads to compromise. In the case of direct network access, ransomware operators obtain valid credentials and configuration information from the dark web, allowing them to survey, exfiltrate data, and detonate ransomware payloads on victim assets.

Regardless of the vectors used, ransomware attacks have some things in common: malicious code, network access and valid credential usage, for example. Perpetrators traverse victims’ networks, email systems or services, web gateways and endpoints. A failure or even a weakness at any point in the IT infrastructure increases the risk of compromise by ransomware.