Security Think Tank: Ransomware and CISOs’ balancing act

Ransomware has become increasingly professionalised with organised threat actors, sophisticated tools and new commercial models, such as ransomware as a service (RaaS), driving economies of scale. The silver lining is that the grave impact of ransomware on the business has propelled cyber to board level.

Ransomware has the potential to cause irreversible business damage, so CISOs should consider not only protection (the “if” scenario), but also response and recovery (the “when” scenario). As such, CISOs must find the right balance between prevention and recovery, balancing tactical and strategic fixes, in line with their threat landscape, industry and business specifics.

Protection Looking at the full spectrum of protection and response measures for ransomware can be daunting. Implementing advanced technologies, such as extended detection and response (XDR) or security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR), can drastically reduce an organisation’s susceptibility to a ransomware attack but have high price tag and take time to implement. Hence, while CISOs should be planning for the long term, equal consideration should be given to security improvement in the short and medium term. This is especially important as we repeatedly see ransomware attacks caused by the lack of security hygiene; CISOs should implement a continuous risk reduction regime that balances time and resources for tactical and strategic measures across protective, response and recovery controls. This can be done by examining a typical ransomware attack chain or framework, assessing your current security posture against the chosen approach and then working with control owners and subject matter experts to drive security improvement. For example, if we consider the stages of a typical ransomware attack, which will include reconnaissance of the target, initial access, privilege escalation and lateral movement to final impact, CISOs can target specific areas for improvement along the attack chain. Looking at privilege escalation, can your domain admin delete your backups? If so, hardening Active Directory or implementing basic privileged access management for key systems can help. For initial access, can removable media be freely used on your network? If yes, consider hardening endpoints to prevent the use of unauthorised removable media. Most ransomware attacks will seek to exfiltrate data, so check your O365 data loss settings are up to standard. Stronger security posture also helps while procuring cyber insurance, which CISOs can consider. Insurers will seek an understanding of an organisation’s risk to inform the decision and associated premium. While insurance can be part of the solution, organisations shouldn’t solely rely on insurance when dealing with ransomware.