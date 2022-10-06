Equinix to open new datacentre in Indonesia

Datacentre service provider Equinix will open a new facility in Jakarta’s central business district by the second half of 2024 to meet the country’s growing digital needs.

Strategically located near the largest internet exchanges, the datacentre, which will cost about $74m, will offer over 1,600 cabinets and more than 5,300m2 of colocation space when completed.

Equinix said its new facility is expected to serve local and global enterprises, cloud and IT service providers, and network service providers.

Indonesia’s growing digital economy has attracted hyperscalers and datacentre providers to establish a presence in the country. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud have all opened cloud regions in Jakarta over the past few years.

Jeremy Deutsch, president of Asia-Pacific at Equinix, said the company’s Jakarta datacentre will “add a strategically important, high-growth market to Equinix’s extensive network of interconnected datacentres across the world”.

He added: “Having a presence in Indonesia allows Equinix to provide digital infrastructure that enables local businesses to tap growth opportunities abroad and support global organisations looking to access the expanding Indonesian digital economy.”

With datacentre sustainability coming under the spotlight, Equinix said its Jakarta facility will leverage technologies such as cool array to support the economic and environmental goals of its customers, as part of ongoing efforts to “green the digital economy”.

Besides Indonesia, Equinix is building new facilities in Dublin, Montreal, New York, Paris and Warsaw. It is also expanding its footprint in India, with an initial investment of over $86m to build a third datacentre in Mumbai and an investment of over $64m for its first facility in Chennai.

According to Structure Research, Jakarta’s colocation market is expected to grow to $938m by 2027, with hyperscalers accounting for 72% of that growth.

Beside global providers, Indonesia’s datacentre market potential has also drawn regional players such as Singapore-headquartered Digital Edge to set up a 23MW colocation facility in Jakarta.

The new facility will offer 3,430 cabinets and is designed for high power density applications from cloud-driven hyperscale deployments, as well as local and international network and financial service providers.

When completed by the fourth quarter of 2023, the Digital Edge facility is expected to be the largest datacentre in downtown Jakarta.