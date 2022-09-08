India’s wake-up call on health data privacy

After the reversal of the Roe vs Wade ruling in the US, which protects a woman’s ability to terminate her pregnancy under US privacy laws, healthcare app providers around the world are facing data privacy doubts from users and even account deletions.

A healthcare app can now swing to either side of the pendulum between a law enforcement request and a user’s right to privacy. In India, health app developers and industry watchers are taking note of this upheaval. Would users step back in sharing their data on health apps? Would platforms get extra alert and reassure their users of data privacy? The question is keeping many players on their toes now.

Data and the cracks If trust issues are holding people back from using health apps, Anja Kovacs would not be surprised. As the founding partner of Feminist Futures who is actively espousing for an embodied approach to data, Kovacs reminds that these are the very moments of crisis when people start to look at data in the way they should always have. “This situation is a good example of the link between an individual’s body and data – especially when decisions taken on the basis of data have real consequences for that individual,” she said. To Raghavendra Prasad T S, the leading man behind Project StepOne, a volunteer-driven telehealth initiative, the situation could be more pronounced in India, which lacks the strong data protection regulations of the US. “Users should apply discretion on the real value they are getting out of the data they share,” he said. The lack of awareness around data privacy is contributing to the problem. Prasad noted that the healthcare tech space in India is still in its infancy, with most laws around data applied at a contractual level. But the silver lining, as Prasad contended, is that a large chunk of India’s health tech industry is self-regulated. “Most business models of apps are not structured around data sharing, and I have seen very few instances of that. Health tech is very small and nascent in India compared to mainstream tech like ridesharing, food and delivery apps,” he said. Incidentally, Mozilla, which issues labels on products that consumers should think twice about before buying, found that as many as 28 out of 32 mental health and prayer apps were slapped with privacy warning labels, indicating strong concerns over user data management. The reasons are not hard to dig. Almost all the apps reviewed were capturing users’ personal data, with some harvesting additional data for third-party platforms. Insurance companies also get to collect extra data on the people they insure while data brokers continue to enrich their databases with even more sensitive data. Strangely, when it comes to protecting people’s privacy and security, mental health and prayer apps are worse than any other product category that Mozilla researchers have reviewed over the past six years. “We are just one disgruntled employee away from a lot of data getting out there in the world.” warned Jayanth Ganapathy, director of Plum, an employee health insurance platform. Ganapathy, who has earlier led the telemedicine, health screening and diagnostics business units at Practo, Connect & Heal, Qikwell and MedTrail, said app developers are not doing enough to address data privacy. “The scenario is serious because we have so many apps now in India, with at least eight to 10 mental health apps alone. We need better standards and organisations need to regulate themselves with a sharp eye and rigour. Although information security standards like ISO 270001 are there, it’s not that difficult to get certified.”