HMRC to review how IR35 works in practice following PAC criticism

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) will review the IR35 off-payroll working legislation in response to the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) claims there are “structural problems” that need addressing in terms of how the tax avoidance rules work in the public sector.

Several months have passed since the PAC published its damning report on the fallout from the introduction of the IR35 reforms to the public sector in April 2017, which concluded that HMRC’s “rushed implementation” of the changes caused “widespread non-compliance”.

As evidence of this, the Committee pointed to the list of government departments – which include the Department for Work and Pensions, the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice – that had ended up owing hundreds of millions of pounds in unpaid tax to HMRC for making IR35 compliance errors.

The reforms, introduced by HMRC as part of its ongoing clampdown on disguised employment, were first rolled out to the public sector in April 2017, before being extended to the private sector in April 2021.

Before the changes came into force, limited company contractors were responsible for determining whether or not the work they did for their end-clients meant they should be taxed in the same way as permanent employees (inside IR35) or off-payroll workers (outside IR35).

According to HMRC, this system of self-classification has resulted in some contractors deliberately misclassifying themselves as working outside IR35 in an effort to minimise their employment tax liabilities.

HMRC has now published its response to the PAC findings, which has seen the tax collection agency commit to acting on a series of recommendations the Committee made about how to improve compliance with the reforms. As such, HMRC has agreed to do more research into the impact of the reforms by forging closer ties with contracting stakeholders and government department compliance chiefs, and “consider” what additional customer support it can offer to end-hirers grappling with the changes.