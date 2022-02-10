IR35: NAO slams HMRC’s ‘haphazard’ roll-out of off-payroll reforms to public sector

HM Revenue & Customs’ (HMRC) “haphazard” handling of the initial roll-out of the IR35 reforms to the public sector contributed to high levels of non-compliance by government departments, resulting in some being hit with multimillion-pound tax bills.

That is according to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chair Meg Hillier in response to the findings of a 60-page report by the National Audit Office (NAO) into how HMRC handled the introduction of the reforms to the public sector in April 2017.

“HMRC’s haphazard roll-out of stage one of the new IR35 guidance meant public bodies were confused by the changes and had no time to prepare,” said Hillier.

The IR35 reforms were rolled out to the public sector in April 2017 as part of a push by HMRC to clamp down on disguised employment among personal service company (PSC) contractors.

The changes saw public sector contractors cede responsibility for determining how they should be taxed to the organisations that hired them.

Previously, it was down to contractors to decide whether the work they did and how it was performed meant they should be taxed in the same way as salaried employees (inside IR35) or as off-payroll workers (outside IR35).

According to HMRC, letting contractors decide for themselves how they should be taxed resulted in thousands of individuals deliberately misclassifying themselves as working outside IR35 to minimise their employment tax liabilities. This practice had, it is claimed, cost the Treasury £440m in unpaid tax during the 2016-17 financial year.

However, the shift in responsibility would place a sizeable, additional administrative burden on public sector bodies, as well as extra compliance costs, and, in the NAO’s view, HMRC did not give these organisations enough time to prepare for the changes. As a result, many central government departments have since faced enforcement action.

“This [lack of preparation time] contributed to high levels of non-compliance by government departments and it’s a potentially rocky road ahead as HMRC wheels out the changes for the private sector, which is far larger and more complex,” said Hillier.

In the face of strong opposition, the government extended the IR35 reforms to the private sector in April 2021, with HMRC moving to assure the medium-to-large firms in scope of the rules that it would not take a “heavy-handed” approach to enforcing the rules during the first year.

That 12 months grace period is nearing an end, and the NAO report gives an insight into the complexities that await HMRC when it comes to tackling non-compliance in the private sector.

A major factor in this is that there are about 180,000 PSCs working in the private sector, which is around four times the number that were affected by the 2017 reforms, according to HMRC’s own figures.

At the same time, there is also uncertainty about what shape compliance will take in the private sector, said the report. “HMRC has published its compliance approach for the 2021 reforms and established a framework for penalties,” it said. “However, its assessments and penalties have not yet been tested because it has so far only found central government bodies to be non-compliant, none of which have challenged it in court.”

For this reason, Dave Chaplin, CEO of contractor compliance consultancy IR35 Shield, said the private sector could be in for a rude awakening once HMRC ramps up its enforcement activities.

“The private sector is four times bigger [than the public sector], according to the NAO,” he said. “Does this mean there is a £1bn tax bomb ticking away that could end up sending businesses to the wall, despite them all trying to act in good faith and follow HMRC guidance?”

Public sector clampdown According to the 2020-2021 financial statements of government departments and agencies published to date, a total of £263m has been paid or is owed to HMRC by public sector organisations that failed to implement the IR35 reforms correctly. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has incurred the biggest bill so far, after it came to light in July 2021 that it was hit with a £87.9m tax bill by HMRC for “historic” errors in how it assessed the IR35 status of its contractors. Later that month, it also came to light that the Home Office had been landed with a £33.5m bill over its “careless” application of the IR35 rules. Since then, several other departments have been hit with similar multimillion-pound tax bills, with the NAO report confirming that HMRC’s IR35 compliance and enforcement checks have predominantly targeted central government departments. However, from 2021 onwards, HMRC has increasingly been turning its attention towards monitoring how local public sector bodies have implemented the IR35 changes, said the NAO report . It pointed out that mistakes – like the ones that saddled government departments with such large bills and penalties – were “highly likely” to happen because public sector bodies had little time to make sense of the changes and achieve compliance. “The public sector faced challenges with the initial roll-out: public bodies had little time to prepare; some found it difficult to use the original guidance and tool that HMRC provided; and there was limited understanding on all sides of how much time and resource were needed to get it right,” said the report. “As a result, it was highly likely that some public bodies would make mistakes.” As detailed in the report, the government confirmed in November 2017 that the public sector IR35 reforms would be introduced in April 2017, and published guidance in February 2017 to help public sector organisations prepare for the changes. HMRC also rolled out its much-maligned Check Employment Status for Tax (CEST) online tool a month before the changes were due to take effect, for which it was criticised at the time. “Public bodies had little time with the new guidance and tools before the rules came into effect,” said the report, adding that while “most public bodies found HMRC’s guidance and online helpful, some experienced problems using them”. One particular problem with the guidance issued by HMRC was that it was too general in scope, and included guidance on roles that were “not relevant to most public bodies (such as pilots) rather than those widely used in the public sector (such as IT specialists)”, the report said.