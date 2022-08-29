Thinxtra teams up with Hong Kong's LBS on smart hygiene

Australian internet of things (IoT) technology supplier Thinxtra has teamed up with Hong Kong’s LBS Smart Technology to deliver smart hygiene applications to improve public health and safety for residential and commercial venues in the Chinese territory.

Under the partnership, LBS Smart Technology, a new subsidiary of LBS Group which provides hygiene management and purification technologies, will use Thinxtra’s battery powered IoT devices and low-power wide area network (LPWAN) in Hong Kong to monitor a range of hygiene and environmental indicators.

These include air quality, temperature, humidity and CO2 (carbon dioxide) levels for a healthier environment as well as rodent populations for more effective and sustainable management of rodent activities.

LBS Smart Technology will also use Thinxtra’s devices to monitor water leaks and usage patterns of restrooms along with water quality to detect water temperature, pH levels and conductivity to ensure water quality is up to standard.

Kong Chun Shak, CEO of LBS Smart Technology, said the company’s partnership with Thinxtra is an important step in making residential and public venues throughout Hong Kong even healthier and safer for all residents and visitors.

“We can take our services to the next level by measuring and analysing valuable data so that facility managers can monitor and track everything from indoor CO2 levels to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission, right through to the cleanliness of spaces to ensure better experiences for the community – from anywhere, at any time, and at scale,” he added.

Thinxtra CEO Nicholas Lambrou noted that the ability to monitor the condition of indoor environments remotely and around the clock is critical to maintain high quality and risk-free facilities.

He added that the partnership will enable Hong Kong’s offices, hospitals, universities and restaurants to be safer, more comfortable and convenient as property operators capitalise on the insights of real-time data, rather than relying on guesswork to keep venues in good shape.

“Working in partnership with LBS Smart Technology allows Thinxtra to continue exploring the applications that will create value and drive efficiencies to businesses in Hong Kong,” he said.

According to IDC, the IoT market in Asia-Pacific will continue to grow by 9.1% this year, accelerating from 6.9% in 2021.

Although headwinds such as semiconductor shortages, supply chain disruptions and rising inflation have dampened growth, the analyst firm noted that rising demand for remote operations, better network coverage, the deployment of commercial 5G and testbeds and government-led IoT initiatives are driving IoT adoption in the region.

China continues to account for the lion's share of the region’s IoT market followed by South Korea and India in 2022, while Singapore and Hong Kong have seen the fastest growth in IoT spending.