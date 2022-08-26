Making her mark in financial technology

As a young girl, Archana Manjunatha has always been surrounded by people in the Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) professions. Her mother had a PhD in solid-state physics, and she was fundamentally good in math and science in school.

After graduating in 2001 with a degree in computer science, Manjunatha landed her first job as a software programmer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the first hop for most IT engineers in the early 2000s.

At TCS, she was one of the first engineers to work on a project by India’s National Stock Exchange to introduce futures and options trading to the local market.

“I found myself in an environment where people were speaking about bonds, stocks and equities,” she said. “I was on a futures and options trading floor, and I had absolutely no exposure to these instruments.”

That did not deter Manjunatha who has a knack for working with traders and clients to understand their requirements and fix problems with their trading systems.

“I recall once, there was something wrong with the trade capture system and traders weren’t able to book their positions. As a tech analyst, that was my first experience into being a hands-on technologist solving problems for the business,” she said.

Building on that experience, she went on to join Citi as an analyst at the bank’s credit default swaps trading desk after completing her master’s degree at the London School of Economics in the UK.

Not too longer after, her interactions with end-users made her realise that she was better off in a more client-facing role rather than just coding as an individual contributor. She then moved on to become a trade systems analyst, building up her experience in portfolio management and product delivery.

Her longest stint was at Barclays where she worked in the back-office on derivatives trading platforms. She also did some wealth management before joining JP Morgan to take up a role in corporate banking technology.

All of that experience then took her to Singapore’s DBS Bank, where she was the first engineer to be hired to build the bank’s NAV planner financial planning tool. After building up her team, which has been a poster child for agility at DBS, she wanted to take things forward.

Today, Manjunatha heads up DBS’s platform transformation for consumer banking, taking a strategic and operational view of the business to improve the bank’s processes, tools and ways of working to build better quality products in a faster and cheaper way. That entails working closely with platform and site reliability engineering (SRE) heads as well as agile coaches to address problems that the bank and its customers are facing.

Manjunatha and other agile coaches recently conducted a workshop for DBS’s technology team in India to get them to think more like product teams that focus on building minimal viable products, as opposed to having a project oriented mindset.