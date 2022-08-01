Microsoft hails success of hydrogen fuel cell trial at its New York datacentre

Microsoft has lifted the lid on how its efforts to find a cleaner alternative to diesel-powered backup generators for its datacentres is progressing, as it continues to work towards becoming a climate-negative entity by 2030.

The software giant has published a blog post detailing a successful hydrogen fuel cell trial it has carried out at its server farm campus in Latham, New York, which Microsoft’s director of datacentre research – Sean James – hailed as “a moon-landing moment” for the datacentre industry.

The company deployed a proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology at its Latham site, which generates electricity by facilitating a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen that creates no carbon emissions whatsoever.

“The PEM fuel cell test in Latham demonstrated the viability of this technology at three megawatts, the first time at the scale of a backup generator at a datacentre,” the blog post stated.

“Once green hydrogen is available and economically viable, this type of stationary backup power could be implemented across industries – from datacentres to commercial buildings and hospitals.”

The company first started experimenting with the use of PEM fuel cells as an alternative to diesel backup generators in 2018, having previously tested and ruled out the use of natural gas-powered solid oxide fuel cells on cost grounds.

This work gave way to a collaboration between Microsoft and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in 2018 that saw the pair deploy a 65 kW PEM fuel cell generator to power a rack of computers.