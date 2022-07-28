Virgin Media O2 Business to provide dark fibre for all Proximity edge datacentres

As it continues to build out its growing UK footprint of regional edge colocation datacentres, Proximity Data Centres has revealed that to increase the pace of this expansion it is joining forces with Virgin Media O2 Business to deliver fibre connectivity services across its portfolio of datacentres.

Proximity Data Centres hosts facilities designed to allow clients to locate their data in local markets, close to the data user, enabling enterprise, public cloud and content service provider organisations to maximise competitive edge through reduced latency, improved response times and reduced transit costs.

Proximity’s network of Tier 3 facilities currently serves major conurbation areas in the North, North-West, Midlands, Thames Valley, the South-West and south Wales. Scope of services is tailored to suit regional demand, and Proximity assures that it is fully committed to providing energy-efficient and sustainable facilities which are built to Tier 3 industry standards and are ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001 compliant.

Through its partnership with Virgin Media Business Wholesale, the wholesale fixed division of the connectivity provider’s enterprise arm, Proximity Data Centres is working to deliver network services including diverse dark fibre and optical high-capacity services up to 100GB to customers across Proximity’s portfolio of regional colocation datacentres.

With nine already open, a total of 20 Proximity sites will be available in the next 12 to 18 months, providing nationwide coverage and reaching 95% of the UK population.

Currently, over half of Proximity’s growing UK-wide network of edge facilities include Virgin Media Business Wholesale connectivity options, with the Nottingham Edge 1 datacentre (pictured) being the most recent to benefit from an upgrade to include two diverse Virgin Media Business Wholesale fibres.

“We are extremely pleased a major player such as Virgin Media Business Wholesale has committed to extending its dark fibre presence across our rapidly growing edge colocation portfolio,” said John Hall, managing director, colocation, at Proximity Data Centres. “This is a great example of best-of-breed network service and datacentre providers working together to bring enhanced high-speed, low-latency services to UK businesses.”

Diego Tedesco, wholesale fixed director at Virgin Media O2 Business, added: “We are very proud to partner with Proximity Data Centres as it builds out its UK footprint. Virgin Media Business Wholesale is focused on leveraging our nationwide fibre network to connect next-generation digital infrastructure, and ultimately drive better outcomes for the UK. Together with Proximity Data Centres we can offer high-capacity, low-latency solutions that will meet the demands of a range of businesses, giving them greater choice in a rapidly evolving market.”

In March 2022, Virgin Media Business Wholesale announced a significant boost to its pre-existing fibre capacity in south Wales, more than doubling its capacity across the Prince of Wales Severn Bridge and connecting businesses in the country to the M4 corridor in England and London.