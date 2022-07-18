Vast Data upgrade boosts usable capacity, adds SaaS console

Vast Data, which supplies high-capacity file storage based on QLC flash and fast cache, has upgraded its software to version 4.4, in a move that will boost usable capacity by 25%, while also introducing a software as a service (SaaS)-style admin console called Uplink.

“Usually, storage suppliers compress and deduplicate data based on similarities between fixed size blocks,” said Jeff Denworth, co-founder of Vast Data, during a recent IT Press Tour event in conversation with Computer Weekly sister publication LeMagIT.

“But, we can treat data as whole or floating point numbers and choose the best way to represent it as a short expression,” he said. “The result is that we can save something like $100,000 of storage per petabyte.”

According to Denworth, Vast’s customers buy an average of 12PB of raw capacity. With the existing system of data reduction, they could get around 36PB of useable capacity from that. Now, that’s augmented by about 25% to make 45PB.

Having said that, usable capacity varies according to the type of data. “For backups of SQL databases, for example, we are up to 70% more efficient than Dell’s [formerly Data Domain’s] PowerProtect archiving appliances, which deduplicate their contents.”

Vast, which aims mainly at unstructured and semi-structured use cases, reckons on being able to offer useable capacities 4x or 5x of raw in current products by the end of the year.

“Unlike other NAS solutions based on NFS that focus on optimising the network part, we are focusing our efforts on the file system,” said Dentworth.