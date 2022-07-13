Delta Airlines signs multi-year cloud deal with AWS as customer experience revamp gathers pace

Delta Airlines has signed a multi-year with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will see the carrier draw on the public cloud giant’s technologies to revamp the end-to-end travel experience for its passengers.

In line with this, Delta said it will work with AWS to “streamline processes” that will make the customer experience faster, smoother and more secure from the moment passengers first book their flights.

The airline will also work with AWS to modernise the core technology platforms that underpin its customer engagement centre operation and will use cloud-based omnichannel contact centre service Amazon Connect to bolster the level of customer service and support it provides online and over text.

“Delta is building on AWS’s broad portfolio of cloud technologies and solutions to meet unique industry and regulatory requirements, as well as the company’s continuous drive for efficiency and reliability,” the company said in a statement. “With AWS, Delta is providing a secure infrastructure for timely data-driven insights.”

As well as access to its technology, Delta’s staff will also be provided with the opportunity to participate in the AWS Designated Virtual Trainer (DVT) programme so they can hone their cloud skills and – in time – use them to develop new client-facing services.

Additionally, Delta said it has plans to scale the programme and make it available to staff in all its locations across the world.

“We’re not just transforming our IT backbone – we’re rallying our entire organisation to use leading technology to improve our customers’ travel experience in meaningful ways,” said Rahul Samant, executive vice-president and CIO of Delta.

“Our work with AWS is one of many critical steps we’re taking to modernise our technology platform, empower our employees with the best tools available, and give customers even more control over the way they fly.”

The agreement will see AWS serve as Delta’s preferred cloud partner, with news of the deal coming nearly 18 months after the airline signed a multi-year contract with IBM that was geared towards modernising the company’s applications and migrating them to the public cloud.

It remains to be seen if Amazon’s partnership with Delta will have any bearing on the IBM deal, which was announced in February 2021 and was pitched as paving the way for the airline to shift its computing environment on a hybrid cloud architecture built on Red Hat OpenShift technology.