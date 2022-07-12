Is time running out for legacy payments technology used by banks?

Legacy technology used by banks to process customer payments is still widespread and offers a new front for financial technology (fintech) firms.

The retirement of legacy core banking systems within banks was discussed for years before cloud computing technology came along and finally started the process.

One company that has contributed to the replacement of legacy systems is Thought Machine. Launched in 2014 by a former Google executive, the company has reached a valuation of more than £2bn selling its cloud-native core banking system known as Vault.

In the UK alone, it now boasts Lloyds Banking Group, JPMorgan Chase and Atom bank as customers of its Vault core banking system, as banks – both large and small – worldwide have taken up the offering, including the recently announced addition of Italy’s largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo.

Founder Paul Taylor spoke to Computer Weekly about the UK fintech unicorn’s next target market after it launched its cloud-native payments technology called Vault Payments.

He said its move to offer payments technology to banks will focus on the technology sitting between banks and customers to process payments, complementing its core banking business technology.

Taylor described the cloud-based core banking replacement market, which it has operated in so far, as uncrowded in comparison with payments, which he said is a very big and crowded market. “But we are going to do one very particular part of that market,” he added.

He said there are lots of different systems in play when a payment is made with the payer, the merchants, and their respective banks all involved.

A large proportion of tech suppliers in the payments space operate between the merchant and the merchant’s bank, according to Taylor. “The bit between the payer and their bank is underserved, and one of the reasons is because the bank owns that,” he said.

Thought Machine will approach the same customer base as its core banking system with its Vault Payments offering. “We are selling to the same customers that we sell the core banking to – the banks – but we are selling the bit that moves the money through the card company core rails,” said Taylor.