CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Tracking the rise of homeworking across the UK
In this week’s Computer Weekly, new figures show that homeworking has more than doubled in the UK due to the pandemic – we look at the regional differences. The pressure is growing on cyber security teams – we analyse the expert advice on how to avoid staff burnout and lost talent. And we examine the important role that tech startups play in the rapid growth of Amazon Web Services. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
UK homeworking more than doubles since 2019
Office for National Statistics roundup of the latest data and analysis on the UK economy, business and jobs finds the number of people working from home in the UK increased by 108.8% between October to December 2019 and January to March 2022
AWS and startups: Using accelerator programmes to help enterprises address their pain points
The early days of Amazon Web Services saw its public cloud technologies keenly adopted by the startup community. Now the company is continuing its support for this customer sector by rolling out its accelerator programmes
Is time running out for legacy payments technology used by banks?
The company bringing Google-like processing to core banking for banks has added the same proposition in payments