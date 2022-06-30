BT unveils connectivity solution to accelerate digital transformation

BT has announced the launch of a next-generation cloud connectivity system designed to accelerate customers’ digital transformation.

The Connected Cloud Edge solution is designed to extend the company’s global network into strategic carrier-neutral facilities (CNFs). This gives customers access to a wide range of third-party, cloud-based applications and services without having to provision individual connections to each of them.

It also builds on BT’s partnership with digital infrastructure company Equinix, which hosts major cloud and software-as-a-service providers within diverse digital business ecosystems at its facilities around the world.

The solution will initially be available at 13 CNFs and will be customisable with multicloud routing services and additional capabilities, such as SD-WAN and firewalls, further augmenting services already available from BT.

“Connected Cloud Edge will remove the complexity of sourcing and managing individual connections to the services underpinning customers’ digital transformation,” said Hriday Ravindranath, chief product and digital officer, global at BT. “To do this, we are pre-integrating BT’s network with Equinix Fabric to provide a fully managed multicloud solution.”

Jules Johnston, senior vice-president, global channel at Equinix, added: “We are delighted to be innovating with our longstanding partner BT, and excited for the launch of Connected Cloud Edge. To ensure businesses are ready for whatever the future might bring, they need their enterprise networks to be tightly integrated into platforms that connect the world’s densest ecosystems of cloud and technology providers.

“BT’s new solution offers companies the ability to build and evolve their multicloud strategies as they transition to cloud-centric architectures with the agility and resiliency they demand.”

BT and Equinix are marking the launch with the publication of a report by IDC, What digital leaders know about cloud interconnectivity and ecosystems development. It analyses how cloud networking is evolving to reflect a shift to cloud-native and multicloud digital ecosystems and the approach companies have taken in adopting the technology.

The new partnership comes after BT unveiled a charter for its 1.2 million UK business and public sector customers, with the aim of providing a blueprint to accelerate initiatives that will boost the growth of UK business.

The charter contains a new set of commitments from BT to provide enterprise customers with a springboard for growth, delivered through a greater focus on innovation, cyber security, a new suite of digital services, customer service improvements and purpose-driven goals.

It is driven by four key priorities to better serve the needs of customers: innovation, to fast-track technology innovation so that businesses, communities and the economy can flourish; expertise, to take businesses into the digital fast lane and soup up security; delivering standout customer experiences and making it easier to do business with; and being purpose-driven to use sustainable technology.