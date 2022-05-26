Dutch companies struggle to fill tech jobs

Changing demographics and rising needs are making the Netherlands’ high-tech job market very favourable for job seekers.

Gordon Lokenberg has been recruiting for Dutch firms since 1999, working mostly on high-tech jobs at all levels – from software and test engineers to CIOs and CTOs. He has worked with some big names, including Sonos, Tomtom and T-Mobile, and also recruits for many lesser-known companies and startups.

Lokenberg summed up the high-tech job market as follows: “The market in the Netherlands is excellent for people looking for a job; and it’s horrible for companies and recruiters. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, for every 100 job seekers, we have about 133 jobs.”



Many Dutch firms are looking for IT staff abroad. When they find a suitable recruit, the new employee has to go through the process of getting a visa. The Netherlands government has helped by speeding up the process and lowering the fees, and the process of getting a visa now takes about a month.

To get a visa, employees have to obtain “highly skilled migrant” status. One of the requirements is that they should have a “recognised sponsor”, which the hiring company has to have already applied for and obtained. To help businesses, the government reduced the fees for companies to become recognised sponsors – especially for those with fewer than 50 employees.

“We are getting people literally from all over the globe,” said Lokenberg. “A lot of companies put out advertisements, but there are so many jobs out there that your ad has to be really special to get noticed. Most ads get no replies – but if you look in India, you get a lot of replies.”



However, not all companies want to hire from abroad. Some want to stay as Dutch as possible, hiring only locally. But this strategy is not likely to work well in the long term, given the country’s demographics. All people born just after the Second World War baby boom are now turning 67. In the meantime, the Netherlands’ birth rate has fallen – and recruiters are feeling the effects.

Companies are using a variety of techniques to attract candidates. They hold meetups, where they get a bunch of people together, buy them pizza and beer and give them a presentation about the company and the jobs on offer. They do speed dating.

Most recruiters in the Netherlands post their ads and pray for candidates to apply. The trouble is, so many companies are looking for cyber security experts and DevOps engineers that potential candidates are not likely to reply to any given ad. Lokenberg finds more success when he personalises the search.

“As a recruiter, I will go to the hiring manager and ask him or her questions about the role,” he said. “What is the nature of the job? What kind of skills are they looking for? What are they offering? I think about key words and put them in the search engine and use X-ray searches and all the other crazy commands you can use on Google. Names pop up.”



Lokenberg added: “One good place to look is on LinkedIn, where there are over 800 million users. But most developers try to hide because they don’t want to be harassed by recruiters. Experienced people get 20 to 50 emails a week from random recruiters that need them.



“Then there are the other platforms. If you’re looking for UX people, you go to Dribbble. If you’re looking for software engineers, you go to GitHub. They share their code there. If they’re good in Java, they have a lot of repositories in Java. If you do some tricks, you can find their email on the same platform.”



Lokenberg sends likely candidates a personal email – and not just once. It usually takes three or four messages to get a response. He tries to automate as much as possible, without making the message feel automated to the recipient. In the end, the engineer wants to talk to the hiring manager who has real insights into the role.