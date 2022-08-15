CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW Benelux: Belgium seeks top tech talent
The battle for the right IT staff to transform businesses in the digital age is changing and recruiters and job-seekers need to be clued up. In this issue, we feature an interview with a Belgium-based recruiter who gives the lowdown on tech job seeking in the Benelux nation. Also read why Dutch beer brewer Heineken has replaced more than 60 different HR systems with SAP SuccessFactors as its central HR system.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Success in Belgium’s high-tech job market
Veteran executive recruiter shares his perspective on the Belgian job market, both for outsiders seeking work in the country and for young Belgian nationals just beginning their careers
-
Heineken puts employees in charge of their own careers with new HR system
According to Sanne Noordam, head of SAP SuccessFactors in the Netherlands, companies need to look and listen more closely to the needs of employees in order to attract and retain them
-
Dutch companies struggle to fill tech jobs
There are plenty of IT job vacancies in the Netherlands, but a shortage of IT professionals