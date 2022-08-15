CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

CW Benelux: Belgium seeks top tech talent

The battle for the right IT staff to transform businesses in the digital age is changing and recruiters and job-seekers need to be clued up. In this issue, we feature an interview with a Belgium-based recruiter who gives the lowdown on tech job seeking in the Benelux nation. Also read why Dutch beer brewer Heineken has replaced more than 60 different HR systems with SAP SuccessFactors as its central HR system.