Three UK boosts business offer with Currys partnership

As part of the next phase of its plans to reshape the business connectivity market, telecoms service provider Three UK has announced a partnership with Currys Business that will see its services offered across the UK technology retail giant’s partner distribution network, direct sales teams and 300-plus stores.

This long-term partnership significantly expands the reach of Three Business and marks the first time the telco has partnered with a nationwide UK retailer and distributor for business. The additional scale and reach of the Currys partner channel also follows the recent momentum for Three Business in its direct partner channel and plays a major part in its distribution strategy.

The multi-year deal will give businesses of all sizes the ability to buy Three’s business services through Currys’ direct channels. This will be handled by the retailer’s expert mobile specialist sales team. Three’s business services will be available through Currys’ network of over 200 partners, which will be able to connect airtime and hardware for a range of potential customers across the UK.

This will also see Three’s business services sold across all Currys B2B sales channels, including its partner distribution network, inbound and outbound direct sales teams, and via its retail referral programme available across over 300 stores, including 50 dedicated Business Hubs.

Commenting on the partnership, Currys B2B director Carlos Pestana said: “With Three being at the forefront of the 5G revolution, it [is] the ideal network partner for us and allows us to continue with our ambitious plans for growing our business offering even further.”

“We want to be the partner of choice for businesses and organisations of all sizes as they transition to a more modern, flexible operating model that is fit for purpose for the 2020s and beyond” Mike Tomlinson, Three UK

As it continues its roll-out of 5G networks across the UK, the operator expects 5G to reach up to 35% of data usage by the end of 2022. The study said the desire for faster connectivity had been driven by more widely available 5G devices, with the number of 5G devices connecting to Three’s network increasing by four times by the end of 2021 compared with the same time a year earlier. This 299% growth from December 2020 to December 2021 meant that 2.2 million 5G devices were connecting to the network.

“We want to be the partner of choice for businesses and organisations of all sizes as they transition to a more modern, flexible operating model that is fit for purpose for the 2020s and beyond,” said Three UK managing director of business Mike Tomlinson. “We are looking forward to working with Currys over the coming years to serve the business market together with great services and fantastic distribution.”