Executive interview: Miles Hillier, NatWest

At NatWest, the fastest-growing segment for online banking is the over-70s. Miles Hillier, head of digital channel development within the retail team at NatWest, says that among the many challenges the bank and his team of 2,000 engineers face is how to support 17 million customers.

Five years ago, the bank started working with IBM to use its Watson artificial intelligence (AI) natural language processing (NLP) technology to provide help and support for customers. “In the past, you’d go to an FAQ [frequently asked questions] page, but as customers shift to digital, NLP is better for support,” says Hillier. “It’s more human-like.”

As a point of support, NLP enables NatWest’s customers to speak to the bank 24/7. According to Hillier, the system, called Cora, handled 10 million conversations last year. “We are moving from the first level of guidance, such as advice on how to freeze your bank card, to the next generation of virtual assistance,” he says.

The goal is to develop a virtual assistant that would enable NatWest customers to complete a transaction through the chatbot user interface.

During the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, NatWest trained Cora to provide coronavirus-related support and services to its customers. Customers were able to connect with Cora online or via the NatWest mobile app and obtain relevant information related to Covid-19.

According to NatWest, Cora also helped thousands of customers to apply for a payment holiday or deferral on their mortgages, loans and credit cards in a few minutes by just chatting to the assistant.

“We do help and support really well, as we have rich digital service,” says Hillier. His ambition is for NatWest’s digital services to become the first point of contact, rather like the Google search bar.

Whether it is in branch, over the phone or via mobile or internet-based services, Hillier would like to be in a position where NatWest can deliver a personalised experience to its customers.