NetApp’s cloud-era storage competitors in ‘world of hurt’

NetApp’s competitors are “in a world of hurt” and “years behind”, said NetApp vice-president and general manager for public cloud Anthony Lye, as he explained the company’s recent decision to buy cloud database platform provider Instaclustr.

According to Lye, the acquisition of Instaclustr is the next stage in an evolution that will see it integrated with NetApp’s Spot cloud delivery and optimisation platform and realised in the likes of “Spot for PostgreSQL” and “Spot for Apache Kafka”.

But why Instaclustr? Why is NetApp expanding into cloud database delivery?

Instaclustr provides a platform for management of open-source databases, pipeline and workflow applications that include PostgreSQL, event streaming product Apache Kafka, Apache’s NoSQL database Cassandra, in-memory datastore Redis, and (Uber-designed) business logic orchestrator Cadence.

Lye said NetApp will be able to integrate Instaclustr in ways that a company couldn’t, and will marry it to NetApp Spot. “Instaclustr serves multiple open source services and it was ripe for optimisation,” he said. “It could serve multiple databases, for example, but hadn’t solved the conundrum of integration.”

“Meanwhile, we have Spot; the best infrastructure integration layer for CloudOps and DevOps, that can build and deliver compute, storage and networking. We started to build higher-level services such as Spot for Apache Spark, Spot for PC [VDI]. So, the outcome of integrating with Instaclustr will be Spot for Cassandra, Redis, etc.

“We’re doing work on this now, in terms of product strategy and planning, though we can’t do things that would seem to be collusion,” he said.

What’s the big picture for NetApp? Why expand to territory that seems so far from their storage roots?

“NetApp has successfully made a number of logical pivots in its history,” said Lye. “People thought it was crazy to get storage onto the public cloud; that they were enemies of storage. But the public cloud became very significant to developers. They no longer had to ask about the underlying infrastructure.”

And according to Lye, Spot has given the ability to present compute and storage as “primitives” that customers can specify according to “price and performance envelopes”, without having to think about the underlying infrastructure.

The idea is that Instaclustr will extend this to database, messaging and orchestration offers.