Siemens looks at quantum computing to accelerate simulations

Siemens has begun a multi-year collaboration with Pasqal to look at how quantum computing can be applied to developing more accurate digital-twin simulations.

Pasqal, which specialises in neutral atom-based quantum computing, is working with Siemens Digital Industries Software to advance the field of quantum computational multiphysics simulation.

Pasqal said it will be working with Siemens to use its proprietary quantum methods to solve complex non-linear differential equations. These will be used in Siemens’ computer-aided product design and testing software to support clients in sectors such as automotive, electronics, energy and aerospace.

The first phase of the collaboration, running over three and a half years, will involve Siemens-funded research at Pasqal’s academic partner, Exeter University, and will involve researchers from both companies and from Exeter University. The project includes a sponsored academic working in the research group of theoretical physics.

Pasqal said it has recently made a breakthrough in solving non-linear differential equations. Its researchers have developed a digital-analog implementation tailored for its neutral-atom quantum processors, which the company claimed makes these implementations 30 times more efficient than on superconducting quantum processors.

Its quantum computing technology controls neutral atoms – atoms possessing an equal number of electrons and protons – with optical “tweezers”. Pascal’s implementation of quantum computing uses laser light to engineer full-stack processors with what the company claims is “high scalability, unprecedented connectivity and long coherence times”.

Its software-agnostic quantum processing units can operate at room temperature with lower energy, which means it is possible to tackle complex problems more efficiently than classical computers, said Pascal.

“Our collaboration with Siemens will explore how quantum computing can benefit Siemens’ customers who are looking for more accurate ‘digital-twin’ prototyping, which can reduce the need for costly and time-consuming physical prototyping in sectors like automotive, electronics, energy and aerospace,” said Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO and founder of Pasqal. “We are proud to collaborate with Siemens, a technology giant and innovator, to apply and expand our quantum solutions to solve real-world problems with significant business impact.”

Jean Claude Ercolanelli, senior vice-president, simulation and test solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software, said: “Pasqal’s algorithms for solving differential equations and its neutral-atom quantum processors are ideally suited to solve the computational problems that are most relevant and challenging for our clients, and we look forward to working with Pasqal to advance this field.”

Earlier this month, Pasqal announced that its quantum computing system would become available on Azure Quantum later this year, providing end-users with a range of new digital and analog quantum computational capabilities that, it said, are not possible with alternative types of quantum processor.