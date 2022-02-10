Infovista introduces solution to deploy and scale 5G networks with maximum ROI

Network lifecycle automation (NLA) provider Infovista has announced a software solution designed to enable businesses designing, deploying and operating 5G networks to accelerate, and increases the return on investment (ROI) from the next-generation network roll-out.

Also encompassing network expansion and densification, the smart capital expenditure (capex) solution intelligently calculates and optimises predicted business outcomes – including revenue, churn and quality of experience (QoE).

It has been created to allow senior business and technology leaders to develop a holistic business case for network investments based on a common expectation and understanding of how network investment drives revenue growth.

This enables a shift in focus in network planning for the first time, according to Infovista, from network key performance indicator (KPI) optimisation to business outcomes optimisation by combining diverse network and business predictions within a single supplier-neutral software application.

Infovista said that its smart capex solution can enable rapid and ROI-optimised capex allocation for the highest predicted customer experience and revenue, through precise roll-out and expansion of radio coverage and performance, at the lowest cost.

It added that this reduces the time taken to reach investment decisions by incorporating geospatial revenue potential prediction, automated the total cost of ownership (TCO) simulation and modern “what-if” analysis technologies.

In combination with its business KPI forecasting capabilities, this accelerates time-to-revenue and optimises ROI in ways not possible through traditional, manually intensive approaches to network planning.

Based on Infovista’s cloud-native application portfolio, the solution enables accelerated roll outs from one region or market to the next in a consistent, systematic way by applying common models, algorithms and analysis tools from a centrally managed and hosted application.

This avoids the need to manually deploy and configure planning tools in each market individually, and provides a single point from which all planning and optimisation projects can be visualised by senior stakeholders.

When supporting the expansion and densification of live networks, Infovista smart capex uses artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) forecasting capabilities to combine live “operational” network and traffic performance data with external data to provide accurate insights into the impact of network performance on business outcomes, both current and future.

Operational and traffic performance data provides intelligence into coverage, quality of service (QoS), QoE and churn. Business metrics from external data include TCO models, ARPU, crowdsourced data, social media usage and customer lifetime value (CLTV).

For CSPs, the smart capex solution allows to undertake ROI-based site prioritisation based on an accurate analysis and understanding of revenue potential, TCO, and time to market (TTM) constraints for both greenfield 5G deployments and mobile network expansions.

This includes automated calculations of both the TCO, such as radio hardware and fibre length, and TTM, such as site acquisition and site construction time, as well as backhaul cost considerations for both.

“The telecommunications industry today faces exponential growth in traffic. Mobile operators, systems integrators, tower companies, equipment providers and ecosystem vendors are investing heavily in 5G to enable the delivery of new 5G-enabled services,” said Infovista chief product strategy and transformation officer Franco Messori.

“Linking the evolution of radio infrastructure with key business objectives around revenue growth is a must. Each participant in the value chain shares a common interest in ensuring they can capture the revenue opportunities while controlling their cost.

“Smart capex allows business and technology teams to effectively and efficiently plan, optimise and model different network evolution scenarios to deliver next-generation networks with the maximum ROI.”