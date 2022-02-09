KPMG embarks on cloud-focused youth tech talent push with non-profit Generation

KPMG wants to help more young people from underprivileged backgrounds pursue a career in cloud over the next two years after striking up a collaboration with global non-profit youth employability programme provider, Generation.

The partnership will see Generation connect KPMG with young people from underprivileged backgrounds who want to pursue a career in tech, but have previously found the field difficult to gain access to.

Programme participants will be invited to take on entry-level positions at KPMG, with particular emphasis on filling roles in the cloud technology sector.

Lisa Heneghan, chief digital officer at KPMG in the UK, said its participation in the programme was a show of its commitment to improving the diversity of its own teams.

“A more diverse and inclusive team means a more innovative team, which is particularly important for the tech sector,” she said.

“Having greater diversity improves problem-solving abilities and has been proven to increase productivity and happiness. It also means our clients benefit from a variety of expertise and ideas, resulting in more successful project results.”

Despite the benefits that having a diverse team can bring, research from recruitment firm Harvey Nash suggests less than a fifth (19%) of tech workers in the UK come from working class backgrounds.

At the same time, two-thirds (66%) of digital leaders are finding it difficult to keep up with the pace of technological change due to talent shortages.

On a related note, KPMG made a commitment in 2021 to publish its socio-economic background pay gaps, and take steps to ensure that by 2030, 29% of its UK partners and directors come from working class backgrounds.

Generation UK CEO Michael Houlihan said its partnership with KPMG should go some way to making a career in tech more accessible for people from a much broader range of backgrounds.

“Generation firmly believes that all bright young people, regardless of background, should have an equal opportunity to access sustainable careers in the thriving tech industry, and we’re working hard to make that a reality,” said Houlihan.

“Our partnership with KPMG is a really important and exciting step, giving the opportunity for lots of young people with an interest in tech to land jobs with one of the UK’s leading employers, with fantastic ongoing training and mentoring.

“We look forward to welcoming our first cohort of learners in 2022 as they take this first step in their careers,” he added.