JustPark moves from AWS to take up space in the Google public cloud

Parking space booking app JustPark has embarked on a move away from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to the Google public cloud, as part of a push to make its systems easier for its techies to manage.

The company, founded in 2006, allows drivers to pre-book parking spaces in 45,000 locations across the UK via its website and mobile app.

Users are matched through its service with homeowners who have surplus space in their driveways or garages, which they hire out to drivers so they can park their vehicles there.

JustPark claims its services are used by more than 5.5 million drivers across the UK, as well as by local authorities, private transport providers and car parking companies for parking management reasons.

In the past two years alone, the company’s user base has doubled, and JustPark is anticipating that its user numbers will grow by a further 33% in the coming months, prompting the firm to look for ways to make the infrastructure underpinning its platform more efficient for its 40-strong team of techies to manage.

The company initially started out by relying on US-based cloud hosting firm Linode to house its infrastructure, before shifting over to AWS several years later, Jack Wall, head of engineering at JustPark, told Computer Weekly.

“We started life on Linode on a single server, before migrating into AWS about five years ago,” he said. “Back then, the stack was very traditional – virtual machines with config management. We had quite a small team, so it was fairly rough and ready. We then started playing around with containerisation and things like Kubernetes naturally followed in its footsteps.”