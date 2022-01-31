Nebulon SmartInfrastructure brings cloud-defined storage to datacentre

Nebulon’s “cloud-defined storage” – which can build a cloud-defined storage cluster with local I/O using commodity hardware – is now a purchase option using servers from Dell, HPE, Lenovo or SuperMicro and can transform a VMware or Kubernetes cluster into a private infrastructure as-a-service (IaaS) cloud.

“Right now, we present our offer as a solution that installs a cloud infrastructure in your datacentre,” said Siamak Nazari, CEO of Nebulon.

“We made this choice because 60% of enterprises have decided to repatriate applications on-site to save 50% in operational costs,” he added, quoting ESG research from November 2021, and speaking during the recent IT Press Tour event in Silicon Valley.

“But in a hybrid cloud context, these customers want IaaS hybrid cloud functionality in their datacentre, which is exactly what our product provides.

“So, what is cloud IaaS? Above all, it is a console to automate deployments, set rules for networking and security, and it is virtual machines [VMs]. That’s what you get with our Nebulon ON platform and our SPU [storage processing unit] card. We needed to give it more of an IaaS colouring, however, and that’s what we’ve done in our new version, called SmartInfrastructure.”