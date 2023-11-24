Nebulon continuing to focus on OEM channel-building

Nebulon has identified a growing opportunity to deliver public cloud services to a commercial audience through the channel.

The smart infrastructure player operates a model of selling products via OEM partners and their channels, including HPE, Lenovo, Dell and Super Micro.

Nebulon is pitching a controller, offering storage, network services and cyber security services, that can be plugged into servers and provide the functionality public cloud customers have been enjoying for the past few years.

Craig Nunes, chief operating officer and co-founder of Nebulon, said there was a gap in the market that could only be plugged through OEM hardware partners and the channel. “What we want to do in partnership with our server providers, with our channel, is bring that hyperscale datacentre model to enterprises,” he said.

Nunes added that the vendor was able to work with the security channel and those who were working with customers at the edge.

“For those partners who are bringing a security value to their customers at the network and application layer, we offer a way to drive that down deeper into the infrastructure, inside the server, to protect ransomware attacks on the server operating system and recover within minutes,” he said.

“We have observed [the edge] is probably the fastest growing part of the enterprise,” added Nunes. “It’s an area where I think customers need a lot of help from their partners, either from a design or ongoing management perspective. Whether it’s just teaming with a partner around design and deployment of an edge opportunity or the ongoing management you know, within that customer’s private cloud of that edge deployment it is a great opportunity.”