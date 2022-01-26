Hitachi Energy brings 5G connectivity to mission-critical ops

Hitachi Energy has launched a new series of purpose-built wireless routers with 5G capability, aiming to help industrial and utility customers manage the challenges of high reliability and resilience of mission-critical operations in industrial and utility use cases.

5G capability within the industrial sector is of increasing importance, significantly improving connectivity for the growing number of mobile, remote and outdoor applications and complex use cases within manufacturing, transportation, smart cities and public safety.

With the integration of 5G technology, Hitachi Energy’s TRO600 series routers are designed to enable a scalable, flexible and secure, hybrid wireless communication architecture that effectively combines public and private cellular with broadband mesh, all managed through a single network management system. This hybrid approach unifies communications to all devices, ensuring fast, secure and reliable connectivity for each operational need, said Hitachi.

Hitachi Energy noted that hybrid connectivity can provide a combination of interoperable technologies on a single communication network, enabling applications for edge devices, mobile devices and field networks, spanning environments from the dense urban to the rural.

In addition to its hybrid wireless architecture, Hitachi Energy’s TRO600 series is designed to provide robust, mission-critical, wired back-haul through a selection of gigabit ethernet and fibre interfaces. And as the number of devices and applications requiring real-time connectivity grows “exponentially”, said Hitachi, 5G offers unparalleled speed, security and reliability, enabling businesses to cope with that growth.

The throughput supported by the new devices is attributed with being able to drive greater use of virtual and augmented reality and video applications to aid operational efficiency and optimise processes. Ultra-low latency capability is said to allow for greater digitisation of operational infrastructure and scalability of mission-critical control applications and help industrial companies take advantage of 5G as they pursue digital transformation.

Hybrid systems are also expected to play a role in the scaling of massive industrial internet of things (IIoT) and mission-critical applications for utilities and other essential industries, where reliable connectivity can increase personnel safety, future-proof the adoption of applications and provide superior operational efficiency, said Hitachi.

“We are proud to pioneer 5G-enabled communication devices for industrial and utility customers, ensuring connectivity where and when it matters most,” said Massimo Danieli, executive vice-president and managing director of Hitachi Energy’s grid automation business unit. “5G is essential on our path to decentralising and decarbonising the energy system and to accelerate the energy transition. With 5G, businesses can further expand a data-driven approach to efficiently manage their energy demand and balance the load on the grid.”

Chantal Polsonetti, vice-president, advisory services at specialist tech market research firm ARC Advisory Services, added: “5G delivers significant connectivity performance improvements for the growing number of mobile, remote and outdoor applications and complex use cases within industry, transportation, smart cities and public safety.”