Prepare, but don’t panic, over supposed Russian cyber threat

IT security teams across Europe should be alert to the possibility of cyber attacks originating within Russia targeting their systems in the coming weeks, but this is no time for panic – rather, a rational, level-headed response should be employed.

That is the assessment of cyber community pros and analysts as they respond to the ongoing escalation in tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine, and the very real risk of a shooting war breaking out in Eastern Europe. Any such incident would inevitably draw in Nato allies, including the UK.

It comes after the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned law enforcement agencies across the US of the possibility of destructive cyber attacks emanating from Russia-backed advanced persistent threat (APT) actors.

The bulletin was sent to law enforcement agencies across the US on Sunday 23 January, and was promptly leaked to TV news station ABC.

In the bulletin, the DHS assessed that Russia would “consider initiating a cyber attack against the Homeland [the US]” should it perceive a US or Nato response to a full-blown invasion of Ukraine threatened its national security.

It said Russia had a range of offensive cyber tools at its disposal, with impacts ranging from distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks to destructive cyber attacks targeting critical national infrastructure (CNI). It cited previous attacks on Ukrainian targets as evidence.

The range of potential attacks, and Russia’s capability to deliver them, was assessed earlier in January by Mandiant.

The DHS said Russia’s threshold for conducting such attacks was very high and that it had not previously observed Moscow directly attacking CNI. Note that recent high-profile incidents targeting the likes of Colonial Pipeline were conducted by financially motivated ransomware gangs, rather than state-backed actors, although the lines between the two are frequently blurry.

Abundance of caution Ken Westin, director of security strategy at Cybereason, said the risk of a Russian cyber attack right now was probably low, but that if an agency such as the DHS was aware of a threat and failed to notify people, it would face a backlash should something happen, hence the need for an abundance of caution. Nevertheless, said Westin, the uncertainty around the intentions and capabilities of Russia’s offensive cyber teams was creating a stressful situation for all. “Today, neither organisations nor private citizens should panic due to the DHS bulletin, but should remain vigilant, identify what assets may be targeted, establish plans for business continuity and cyber resilience, and pay attention to the news and threat intelligence if the situation escalates in the coming days,” he said. Kev Breen, director of cyber threat research at Immersive Labs, said that given Russia’s hosting of advanced cyber criminal gangs, such as REvil, it would be a grave error to assume the state itself doesn’t have equally advanced capabilities. “An attack of significant magnitude, including a deliberate attack on US critical infrastructure, would almost certainly have wider geopolitical consequences,” he said. “With this new bulletin, the DHS is working on the basis that to be forewarned is to be forearmed – and preparation is key. “In this fast-paced world of constant cyber attacks and zero-day exploits, it is always better to err on the side of caution. It is better to assume you are a target and have strategic plans in place to match that of the adversaries’ capabilities. Resilience is as much about planning and exercising capabilities to ensure all potential risks are mitigated, in advance, as well as possible.” Read more about the cyber crisis in Ukraine More cyber attacks like those perpetrated against targets in Ukraine are to be expected, and they may become more destructive.

Speculation mounts that Russia is behind a cyber attack that defaced Ukrainian government websites amid growing international tension.

Kiev claims that a hacking group in Belarus – a close ally of Russia – was responsible for hacking Ukrainian government websites amid threats of military action. Tom Garrubba, vice-president at Shared Assessments, said that all organisations, regardless of industry, should be operating at an increased state of alert as the geopolitical world and the cyber threat environment collide. “Proper diligence is expected, and hopefully mandated, to ensure all cyber defensive tools and techniques are employed to protect your most precious data assets,” he said. “Continuous intelligence, monitoring, and dialogue with critical partners and suppliers should be ongoing to ensure ‘all is ready’ in the event of recovery needs or additional support is available in the event that something was to occur.” Cybereason’s Westin added: “My concern with Russia today is that they have an arsenal of zero-day exploits at the ready, as well as initial access to some targets already. However any zero-days they may possess will be ‘spent’ on initial execution, so there is risk in Russia deploying them and exposing their capabilities. “The US and allies also have offensive cyber capabilities, and businesses can be caught in the crossfire and be collateral damage. A key target may be not just critical infrastructure, but also our financial and healthcare systems or electricity grids to try to trigger a panic.”