‘Russian-backed’ hackers defaced Ukrainian websites as cover for dangerous malware attack

Malicious malware posing as ransomware has been discovered on multiple computer systems in the Ukraine following a hacking attack on Friday that targeted more than 70 government websites.

Hackers exploited a known vulnerability in a content management system used by government agencies and other organisations to deface websites with threatening messages written in Ukrainian, Polish and Russian.

The Ukrainian government has blamed a Russian-influenced hacking group for defacing government websites with messages warning Ukrainians “to expect the worst”.

But it emerged over the weekend that Friday’s attacks appeared to have been a distraction exercise to divert attention from more serious malware implanted on Ukrainian government and commercial computer systems.

Microsoft disclosed over the weekend that it had detected “destructive malware” on dozens of computer systems belonging to Ukrainian agencies and organisations, including IT companies, that work closely with the Ukrainian government.

The malware, first detected on 13 January 2020, masquerades as ransomware, but is designed to destroy information on infected computer systems without offering victims the ability to recover the data in return for a ransom payment.

Microsoft wrote in a blog post: “We do not know the current stage of this attacker’s operation cycle or how many other victim organisations exist in Ukraine or other geographic locations. However, it is unlikely that these impacted systems [discovered by Microsoft] represent the full scope of the impact.”

The attack comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension between Russia and the West after warnings by western governments that the cyber attacks could be a precursor to military action by Russia, which has positioned 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

Russian influence Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Olha Stefanishyna, speaking on the BBC World News, said she believed there was a “shadow of Russian influence” behind the cyber attacks impacting the country. “The cyber attacks are happening on a daily basis on websites of the Ukraine of a regional and central nature,” she said. Jan Psaki, press secretary to the Whitehouse, said on Saturday that Russia was planning a “false flag” operation in eastern Ukraine against Russian proxy forces as a pretext for military action. She said Russia had stepped up the spread of “misinformation” on social media to blame the West for escalating tension, to make a case for Russian intervention in Ukraine on humanitarian grounds and to encourage domestic support for military action. “Russian-language content on social media covering all three of these narratives increased to an average of nearly 3,500 posts per day, a 200% increase from the daily average in November,” said Psaki.

Belarus accused of hacking Kiev told Reuters that it blamed last week’s attacks on UNC1151, a Russian-backed cyber-espionage group linked to Belarus, a close ally of Russia. Serhiy Demedyuk, deputy secretary of the national security and defence council, told the news agency that the defacement attacks on Friday were cover for more destructive actions behind the scenes. According to Microsoft, malware discovered on Ukrainian computer systems last week has the capability to overwrite the master boot record of infected systems, when activated. It is designed to overwrite system files and rename filenames with random strings of letters. The company said the malware, which delivers a fake ransomware note, represented “an elevated risk to any government agency, non-profit or enterprise” with computer systems in Ukraine.

Unpatched exploit The defacement attacks on Friday exploited unpatched versions of the content management system “October CMS” developed by Ukrainian software company Kitsoft. The Kiev-based IT company supplied its content management system to government agencies and organisations in Ukraine. The vulnerability, made public in August 2021, allowed attackers to request a password reset and to then gain access to the account using a specially crafted request. The fault required little knowledge or skill to exploit and provided hackers with limited ability to modify files or information, according to a public disclosure. One of the defaced websites The assessment lends weight to the theory that the attack was likely to have been a cover for other, more dangerous cyber attacks conducted against Ukrainian infrastructure. A “hot fix” published by the Ukrainian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) advises users to update October CMS to the latest version of the software. Oleksandr Iefremov, CEO of Kitsoft, said in a statement to Computer Weekly that websites developed by Kitsoft and other IT companies had been disrupted by the hackers. As well as the 70 sites affected, a further 20 sites that used software from other suppliers were also impacted, including Ukraine’s judiciary, a government domain name server, a site for making driving licence applications, an education site, and others. Iefremov said the company’s corporate site does not use October CMS, but Kitsoft had taken a decision to shut down its infrastructure because of the attack. “The infrastructure of Kitsoft was also damaged during the hacker attack,” he said. “Our specialists have identified this as one of the vectors for attack. The hacking was a complex operation, with several parallel vectors.” The company said separately that it had tested for vulnerabilities and bugs and software updates on websites that it supports, but not all its clients have support contracts.

Supply chain attack The Ukrainian Security Service confirmed that “hackers exploited a specific vulnerability”, a content management system used by government, but did not name Kitsoft. “We can say with high probability that there was a so-called supply chain attack,” it said in a statement. “The attackers hacked the infrastructure of a commercial company that had access to the rights to administer the web resources affected by the attack.” The hackers defaced government websites on Friday with messages written in three languages. They referred to incidents in Ukrainian history, including the annexing of Volyn – formerly part of Poland – to Ukraine in 1939, which led to the deportation of thousands of Poles to Siberian labour camps. Analysis of the Polish version of the hacker’s message revealed that it was not written by a native Polish speaker. Commentators said it appeared to be a crude attempt to point the blame at Poland for the hacking operation. The messages read: “Ukrainian! All your personal data has been uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to recover. All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst.”

National Bank attack failed The National Bank of Ukraine reported on Friday that its website had been subjected to attempted attacks by individuals from around the world, but the attack was unsuccessful and that all systems, including the national electronic payment system, internal bank computers and the official website, were working normally. “In the wake of a hacker attack on a number of government websites, the National Bank is urging banks and other financial sector players to step up security measures to counter possible cyber attacks,” it said in a statement.