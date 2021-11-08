Gig economy workforce nearly trebles over five years

The number of people working for digitally enabled gig economy platforms has nearly trebled in England and Wales over the past five years, according to research published by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The research – which was carried out by the University of Hertfordshire alongside BritainThinks – found that some 14.7% of working adults, or roughly 4.4 million people, now work via gig economy platforms at least once a week in 2021, compared with just 5.8% doing so in 2016 and 11.8% in 2019.

This means almost a quarter of the workforce (22.6%) have done platform work at some point, an increase on the 11.5% that had done so in 2016.

While “platform work” covers a wide range of jobs, including taxi driving, deliveries, cleaning, software development and office work, all are accessed and administered digitally via a website or app.

According to TUC, an overwhelming majority of people use platforms such as Uber, Deliveroo and Upwork to supplement other streams of income, which can lead to exceptionally long days as workers patch together a living from multiple sources.

“Everyone deserves to be treated fairly at work,” said TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady. “But millions of working people are having to rely on casual and insecure gig economy work to make ends meet – often on top of other jobs. Gig economy platforms are using new technologies to carry out the age-old practice of worker exploitation. Too often gig workers are denied their rights and are treated like disposable labour.

“The Supreme Court Uber judgment earlier this year was just the beginning. Unions won’t rest until pay and conditions have improved for gig workers. It’s time for change. Ministers must stop letting gig economy platforms off the hook. That means giving all gig workers trade union access, banning zero hours contracts and boosting workers’ rights across the board.”