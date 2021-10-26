DarkMarket takedown results in 150 arrests

A total of 150 people – including 24 Britons – alleged to be involved in buying or selling illicit products or services on the dark web (also known as the darknet) have been arrested following a major international police operation.

The arrests, coordinated through European agencies Europol and Eurojust in an operation dubbed Dark HunTOR, come nine months after the disruption of the illicit DarkMarket forum in January 2021.

At its peak, DarkMarket had almost 500,000 users, more than 2,000 sellers, and had overseen the equivalent of about £120m worth of cryptocurrency transfers for goods and services including drugs, counterfeit currency, stolen or fake credit card details, mobile SIM cards and malware.

Europol said the arrests gave investigators a “trove of evidence”, and that since then, its European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) has been compiling a dossier of intelligence packages to identify further key targets, many of whom are in custody as a result, and include some of the agency’s highest-profile targets.

The latest sting took place in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. It saw the seizure of €26.7m (£22.5m or $31m) in cash and virtual currencies, 234kg of drugs including amphetamines, opioids and ecstasy pills, and 45 firearms.

At the same time, the Italian authorities have moved against two other dark web markets, DeepSea and Berlusconi, and arrested four people alleged to be involved in their administration.

“The point of operations such as the one today is to put criminals operating on the dark web on notice: the law enforcement community has the means and global partnerships to unmask them and hold them accountable for their illegal activities, even in areas of the dark web,” said Jean-Philippe Lecouffe, Europol deputy executive director of operations.