Capita migrates systems to the cloud for TfL low emission zone expansion

The expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) this week saw Capita expand its IT and business processing work with Transport for London (TfL).

Capita has operated the ULEZ since 2019, but in August last year it won the contract with TfL to expand the capital’s low emission zone, which saw it migrate the existing IT infrastructure and applications to the cloud.

The ULEZ brings in a set of rules designed to reduce pollution from road vehicles. Thousands of deaths in London each year are caused by air pollution. The Central London ULEZ, which has operated since 2019, has nearly halved roadside nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) levels

If cars are not compliant with the rules on emissions, drivers who use roads within the zone are charged a fee of £12.50 and are fined if they fail to pay.

The zone covers all areas between London’s North and South Circular roads.

Capita has operations in the West Midlands and Sheffield, and operates the call centre and the processing of end-to-end customer transactions, from camera recordings showing that an uncompliant vehicle is in the zone, to payment of the charge.

The service provider also supports and integrates the IT applications and infrastructure for all TfL road charging schemes, including the congestion charge.

Capita recruited an extra 800 staff to support the contract extension.

Alex Williams, TfL’s director of city planning, said: “London’s toxic air is a crisis that requires bold action right now.

“More than 20 million motorists have already checked the compliance of their vehicle since 2018. We are now seeing 87% of vehicles in the zone meeting the standard. This is much more than we would have expected if the scheme hadn’t been introduced, and it highlights how the scheme has already been effective in cleaning up London’s air.”

Al Murray, managing director of Capita’s justice, central government and transport and public service business, said major IT work had been carried out during the pandemic, when lockdowns caused service challenges. “Despite the pressures of the pandemic, teams from across Capita have worked in partnership with TfL and our supply chain to deliver the very significant cloud migration, scale the existing platforms and bring new team members on board to ensure the service is ready to launch,” he said.

Murray described the launch of the expanded ULEZ as a significant milestone for London. “The enlarged zone will reduce the number of polluting vehicles on our streets, cut air pollution levels and, most importantly, improve the health of Londoners,” he said. “London is already feeling the benefits of ULEZ and, over time, this will continue to improve air quality.”

Check here whether your car meets the standards or whether you are required to pay a charge using roads within the zone.