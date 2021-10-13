Google Cybersecurity Action Team springs into life

Google has announced a dedicated cyber security advisory unit made up of experts drawn from across the company, tasked with supporting government bodies, critical national infrastructure (CNI) owners and operators, and other enterprises both large and small in matters of security strategy and digital transformation.

Announced at the firm’s Google Cloud Next event, and dubbed the Google Cybersecurity Action Team, the unit will offer strategic advisory services, including workshops and training content; trust and compliance services to map Google’s global compliance certifications to industry control frameworks; security customer and solutions engineering to deliver and deploy Google Cloud products safely and in line with regulatory requirements; and threat intelligence and incident response services.

Google said the team’s vision was to “guide customers through the cycle of security transformation”, from soup to nuts, beginning with laying out transformation roadmaps and implementation, through increasing cyber resilience preparedness and engineering new solutions as security requirements evolve.

Its efforts will begin in the Google Cloud ecosystem, building on Google’s established partnerships, and the organisation hopes it will evolve to bring Google security to more users as time goes by.

“Cyber security is at the top of every C-level and board agenda, given the increasing prominence of software supply chain exploits, ransomware and other attacks,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

“To address these unprecedented security challenges facing organisations in every industry today, we are announcing the creation of the Google Cybersecurity Action Team,” he said.

“The Google Cybersecurity Action Team is part of our ongoing commitment to be the best partner for our enterprise and government customers along their security transformation journey.”