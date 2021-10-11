Covid-19 will loom over cyber strategy for years to come

The Covid-19 pandemic, the continuing threat posed by ransomware, the growth in supply chain attacks and the strategic technology challenge posed by hostile nation states are some of the biggest cyber security challenges facing the UK today, National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) CEO Lindy Cameron has said.

In a keynote address to Chatham House’s annual Cyber 2021 conference, Cameron said the events of the past year illustrated both the diversity and significance of the cyber security threats facing UK plc today, and will continue to do so.

“The coronavirus pandemic continues to cast a significant shadow on cyber security and is likely to do so for many years to come,” she said. “Malicious actors continue to try to access Covid-related information, whether that is data on new variants or vaccine procurement plans.

“Some groups may also seek to use this information to undermine public trust in government responses to the pandemic. And criminals are now regularly using Covid-themed attacks as a way of scamming the public.”

Cameron added: “Ransomware presents the most immediate danger to UK businesses and most other organisations – from FTSE 100 companies to schools, from critical national infrastructure to local councils. Many organisations – but not enough – routinely plan and prepare for this threat and have confidence that their cyber security and contingency planning could withstand a major incident. But many have no incident response plans, or ever test their cyber defences.”

In a wide-ranging speech delivered just over a year into her tenure as boss of the NCSC, Cameron reflected on the events of the past year, including a spate of highly significant cyber attacks, many of which could have been stopped or substantially mitigated by following simple and actionable steps.

She also touched on the commercialisation and abuse of largely unregulated cyber exploitation products, in the first public comments made by a UK public official on the growing scandal surrounding the development of Pegasus, a sophisticated mobile spyware tool, by Israel-based NSO Group, and its subsequent abuse by government users to spy on activists, dissidents, journalists and political opponents.

“Those with lower capabilities are able to simply purchase techniques and tradecraft – and obviously those unregulated products can easily be put to use by those who don’t have a history of responsible use of these techniques,” she said. “We need to avoid a marketplace for vulnerabilities and exploits developing that makes us all less safe.”