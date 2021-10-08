Oracle, Noovle, TIM team on multicloud services in Italy

Under a plan to offer multicloud services for enterprises and public sector organisations in Italy, Oracle, Telecom Italia (TIM) and Noovle, TIM Group’s cloud company, have signed a collaboration agreement to utilise advanced cloud infrastructure technologies to support TIM’s goal of advancing Italy’s digital modernisation and establishing itself through Noovle as the market reference point for enterprise multicloud services in the country.

TIM Group acquired Italian ICT consultancy and system integration company Noovle in May 2020 and is the telco’s dedicated centre of excellence for cloud and edge computing, with a focus on supplying bespoke multicloud services to TIM customers. Specialising in the supply of cloud projects and systems, Noovle is one of Google Cloud’s main partners in the Italian market.

Its mission has been to allow TIM to expand its public, private and hybrid cloud services offer and strengthen service skills to accelerate business digitisation, including for SMEs, large industry, public administration and healthcare. Since its launch, the Milan-based company has been working on technological solutions to improve services across various areas, such as the provision of virtual IT infrastructures, remote working, customer experience and artificial intelligence.

Under the new agreement, the three companies plan to bring their respective assets and expertise to develop and manage multicloud-architecture services for Italian enterprises. Noovle will bring to the party a datacentre network in Italy, which it says has been developed to the “highest” technological, security and environmental standards in line with TIM Group’s environmental, social and governance goals.

TIM will provide a sales network across the country, enabling the integration of cloud services with the Group’s ICT services portfolio – from internet of things (IoT) and 5G services to cyber security and advanced fixed and mobile connectivity services.

Oracle brings its next-generation cloud infrastructure with its heritage in built-in security and reliability, which the company claims is ideally suited for mission-critical and cloud-native workloads in large enterprise and public sector environments.

A collaborative model, which includes connecting major cloud providers’ platforms in a multicloud environment, will support public and private organisations in addressing the challenges of digital transformation through advanced multicloud services, enabling operational efficiency, lower costs and high security standards. Oracle’s hybrid and multicloud strategy is also said to align closely with TIM Group’s objectives in ensuring all customer data is hosted in-country and customers have a cloud solution that meets their data sovereignty needs.

The companies also announced that TIM has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as part of its multicloud strategy to migrate the group’s mission-critical data management workloads to the public cloud, and has also chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning to optimise its finance and supply chain processes and help grow new revenue streams.

“The collaboration with Oracle is a key element for accelerating our group’s transition to more flexible models and supporting the digitisation of businesses and public administration,” said Noovle CEO Carlo d’Asaro Biondo. “By adopting a multicloud model, we can enrich our offer of high value-added services, enabling our customers to promptly seize the best business opportunities while simultaneously improving efficiency.

“This partnership also broadens the portfolio of solutions brought to the market by Noovle along with other major cloud players, facilitating openness, interoperability and flexibility.”

Fabio Spoletini, Oracle senior vice-president, south Europe, added: “We are pleased to be working with a major Italian operator in boosting digital innovation and the economic recovery of Italy. Oracle has a considerable footprint in highly-regulated and mission-critical enterprise and public sector environments, making us ideally suited to support customers with data-driven digital transformation objectives based on our secure and high-performing cloud.”