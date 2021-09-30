NTT strengthens Microsoft alliance to support shift to hybrid working

In the next phase of its strategic alliance with the IT giant to deliver secure and reliable solutions that help enterprise customers accelerate digital transformation initiatives, NTT has been selected as one of the launch partners for Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, which brings PSTN calling to the Teams collaboration suite.

The new functionality within Operator Connect, available with immediate effect, is designed to provide integrated calling that is said to simplify business communications with carrier-grade telephony and support services in 39 countries, with added extras such as compliance recording, dynamic E911, Call Queue and video interoperability.

NTT’s support and managed services capabilities will also see use in providing lifecycle support to help users activate solutions across all workloads, including calling, collaboration, integrated customer experience and productivity.

NTT added that being nominated as a launch partner for Operator Connect represents another key milestone in the strategic alliance between itself and Microsoft. In 2019, the two companies committed to building a new generation of managed service offerings that provide enhanced employee and customer experience based on Microsoft 365, Microsoft Viva and Azure Communications Services.

These offerings are underpinned by NTT’s intelligent and secure network fabric, including its recently launched Private 5G solution, the first commercially available private LTE/5G network-as-a-service full-stack solution.

The firms say that they will continue to provide clients with advanced agility, transformation and automation for their business, helping them navigate the shift to a hybrid working model.

In addition, the new development is the beginning of co-lead investment of collaborative services that is extending to Azure Communications Services, Mobility and Microsoft Viva to provide best-in-breed managed services.

Commenting on the launch, NTT chief executive officer Abhijit Dubey said: “We’re proud to be strengthening our alliance with Microsoft and to be named as one of the first development partners to offer Operator Connect to Microsoft Teams customers. We also guarantee full lifecycle support services so that clients can enjoy a consistent and seamless experience.

“The pandemic has completely changed the way we work but has highlighted the importance of connectivity and communication. Operator Connect provided through NTT will allow businesses to connect and engage with their employees and clients no matter where they’re working from.”

Jared Spataro, corporate vice-president of modern work at Microsoft, added: “As a key strategic global partner, NTT has been an innovative and forward-thinking collaborator for Operator Connect. As we launch globally, NTT is already running the platform for several key clients and is providing high levels of advice, service, and support across 39 countries. We continue to strengthen our alliance to make real advances in how we take Teams Phone to market and enable the hybrid workforce.”